Struggling with Seasonal Energy Bills? Mon Power and Potomac Edison Can Help

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FirstEnergy Corp.

Mar 24, 2026, 12:39 ET

Bill assistance programs are available to eligible customers

FAIRMONT, W.Va., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter winds down, many West Virginia households are still feeling the strain of higher energy use from the season's frigid temperatures. Mon Power and Potomac Edison, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) electric companies, want customers to know that help is available. A range of bill assistance programs can make it easier to manage monthly electricity costs and stay comfortable as we head into spring.

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Mon Power Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)
Mon Power Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)

Jim Myers, President, FirstEnergy West Virginia and Maryland: "We know many families are juggling a lot right now, and that seasonal electric bills can add stress on top of other household expenses. We want them to know that we are here to help keep their monthly electric bills affordable with a variety of assistance programs and payment options. Reaching out early can open the door to more support."

The following bill assistance programs are available for eligible customers:

  • Dollar Energy Fund (DEF): An emergency hardship fund to assist with maintaining or restoring utility service.
  • Emergency Assistance Program (EAP): A one-time payment to help avoid termination of service.
  • 2-1-1 Helpline: Information helpline that helps identify locally available programs that may assist customers with utility bills or other needs. 2-1-1 is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

We're here for you. Whether you need temporary help or ongoing support, Mon Power and Potomac Edison are committed to helping you stay warm and safe at home. Visit firstenergycorp.com/billassist to learn more about assistance and payment programs that may fit your needs.

Mon Power serves about 395,000 customers in 34 West Virginia counties. Follow Mon Power at mon-power.com, on X @MonPowerWV and on Facebook at facebook.com/MonPowerWV.

Potomac Edison serves about 285,000 customers in seven Maryland counties and 155,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Follow Potomac Edison at potomacedison.com, on X @PotomacEdison and on Facebook at facebook.com/PotomacEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

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