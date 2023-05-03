Strunk Insurance Group Announces Two New Hires

Industry Leaders to Spearhead Benefit Services and Human Resources

PHOENIX, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee benefits consulting firm Strunk Insurance Group has announced two new hires in the recent months. Strunk has appointed Joe Marquez as their new Vice President of Employee Benefits and Holly Norton as Human Resources Business Consultant. In their roles, Marquez and Norton are responsible for advising perspective and current clients in Arizona and across the country on their corporate benefit services and human resources.

"From the minute I met Joe, I knew I wanted to find a way to work with him," says President Casey Strunk. "Joe is passionate about relationships and delivering great outcomes for clients. That aligns with our values at Strunk and we couldn't be more excited to have him on our team!"

Prior to joining the Strunk Group, Marquez served as Vice President of Employee Benefits and as a Benefits Advisor for various insurance companies. His strategic approach and extensive knowledge of the benefits industry make him a valuable addition to Strunk.

"Employers look to us to help quarterback everything related to their human capital," says Strunk. "In the high turnover world that we live in today, Holly has found a better way to support leaders in recruiting and retaining the best talent in their industries. Rarely do we see HR professionals that can walk the line between compliance and communication, and Holly does it better than most."

Norton brings more than 20 years of experience and industry certifications to the company. Her role is to provide expert HR support via a hands-on consultative approach.

In addition to the new employees, Strunk has also created new positions within the company to promote their existing employees. The company celebrated its 40-year anniversary last year and over the last decade, the business has nearly doubled in size and revenue.

Strunk credits its success to providing unrivaled expertise and being a single-source partner for its customers. Strunk provides the capacity and expertise of a national employee benefits agency with the one-on-one attention of a boutique firm.

