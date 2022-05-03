Strunk Insurance Group Celebrates 40 Years in Business

Family-Owned Employee Benefits Consulting Firm Shares Milestone Growth

PHOENIX, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee benefits consulting firm Strunk Insurance Group is celebrating its 40 year anniversary this summer. The Phoenix-based multi-generational, family-owned business has nearly doubled in size and revenue over the past few years and continues to grow throughout Arizona and across the country.

Casey Strunk, President of Strunk Insurance Group Strunk Insurance Group in Phoenix celebrates 40 years anniversary

"We have spent the last 40 years building a brand that we are very proud of," says President Casey Strunk. "It means a lot to us to have our last name on the front door. We do not take lightly the responsibility of carrying on a legacy that my father built and we go to work every day in an effort to better ourselves as an organization and find new ways to better serve our clients."

Phoenix native Casey Strunk and his wife Teresa purchased Strunk Insurance Group in 2018 from his father Greg Strunk who founded it in 1982. The award-winning employee benefits consulting firm offers corporate benefit services and human resources for small to large businesses throughout the country. Strunk provides the capacity and expertise of a national employee benefits agency with the one-on-one attention of a boutique firm. In addition, they offer technology, payroll and HR consulting and a multiple employer 401K plan which was launched in 2014.

Over the last 10 years, the family run business has doubled in size and more recently increased revenue by 42 percent. Strunk Insurance services approximately 225 clients which is up from 150 clients ten years ago. Strunk credits its success to providing unrivaled expertise and being a single-source partner for its customers.

"Our goal is to make employee benefits and human resources something you don't dread," says Casey Strunk. "We may have grown a lot since we started, but our commitment to our clients has never wavered. We're passionate about building long-lasting relationships with every client. Because we believe employee benefits advisors should serve their clients all year round – not just during renewal season."

Strunk Insurance Group works with organizations with 25 to 500 employees. When they are not serving their clients, they are serving their community. Strunk says they are philanthropists at heart and get to help others in every facet of their lives.

For more information on Strunk Insurance Group and its services, visit https://strunkgroup.com. Strunk is located at 14425 North 7th Street, Suite 102 in Phoenix.

About Strunk Insurance Group:

Founded in 1982, Strunk Insurance Group is the leading employee benefits and human resources consulting firm servicing clients across Arizona and the Southwest. The family-owned and operated business started in Phoenix and works with organizations with 25 to 500 employees. For more information on Strunk and its award-winning services, visit https://strunkgroup.com.

Media contact:

Robyn Patterson

[email protected]

480-269-0140

SOURCE Strunk Insurance Group