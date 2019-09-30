Strut into Treetopia's Photo Booth With Your Pet at Best Friends Animal Society's Strut Your Mutt 5k Walks

Treetopia's photo booth will be overflowing with fun pet costumes and props and decorated with an array of brightly colored Christmas trees–the perfect backdrop for Halloween and Christmas portraits. Dog lovers can unleash their pets' personal style, show their true colors and collar Instagramable classics and charming holiday cards. Guests who post their photos and tag @treetopia will be rewarded with a colorful Treetopia doggie bandana.

Taking great pet photos is an art that is easy to learn. Treetopia offers the following five barking great tips:

Help your pup get used to the camera by letting him sniff it and enjoy a few treats while exploring it to associate the camera with positive experiences.

Take pictures at your dog's level by crouching down or lying on the floor to create personal and up-close portraits.

Don't use the flash as it can startle your pooch and abruptly end the photo shoot.

Get in close to get the details – sometimes the most charming parts of your pup are her tail, ears or paws.

Select a background that contrasts with the color of your dog and her costume so she'll 'pop' out of the photo.

"We're thrilled to be working with an organization like Treetopia," said Eric Rayvid, director of public relations, Best Friends Animal Society. "Achieving our mission for no more homeless pets is only possible with the help and support of our corporate partners."

For more great tips on photographing your pets visit the Treetopia blog at https://blog.treetopia.com/.

Treetopia's Photo Booth will be at:

10/5: New York, New York (Hudson River Park Pier 84)

10/19: Phoenix, Arizona (Cesar Chavez Park)

10/26: Los Angeles, California (Exposition Park)

For event details, or to find a list of additional Strut Your Mutt events around the country, visit strutyourmutt.org

Meet Treetopia®

Treetopia is the place to find the latest trends in colored Christmas trees. Classy, sassy, sweet or off-beat, Treetopia trees are the perfect canvas to showcase style and creativity.

SOURCE Treetopia