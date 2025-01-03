Strutt Unveils Next-generation Smart Personal Transport at CES 2025

SINGAPORE, Jan. 3. 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strutt, a Singapore technology company, is set to transform personal mobility with the launch of the Strutt ev¹. This vehicle aims to offer a practical solution for independent living. Launching at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, the Strutt ev¹ represents a leap in personal mobility technology by combining cutting-edge advanced sensing technology and intuitive design.

Smart Navigation Support

The design of Strutt ev¹

The Strutt ev¹ is more than just a mobility vehicle—it combines smart navigation with user-friendly design, enabling the vehicle to adapt to an individual's environment easily. At the heart of this innovation is Co-Pilot, an intelligent drive-assist system. Unlike traditional mobility devices, the Strutt ev¹ utilizes a proprietary 3D sensor array and smart algorithms to create a real-time, dynamic map of the user's environment. This smooths travel around tight corners and through narrow or crowded spaces.

"Our vision is to reimagine what a mobility device can be," says Tony Hong, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Strutt. "The Strutt ev¹ isn't just about moving from Point A to Point B. It's about helping you live with fewer practical barriers, less stress and enabling you to spend more time on the things that matter."



Intelligent Co-Pilot technology



The Strutt ev¹'s Co-Pilot technology leverages cutting-edge 3D sensors and intelligent algorithms—previously reserved for autonomous vehicles—to support fluid movement through even the most challenging environments. Users can choose between three distinct modes:

Drive : Complete manual control in open and familiar environments.

: Complete manual control in open and familiar environments. Support : You drive and control the speed and direction of travel via the joystick, while Support mode modulates the speed and brakes to avoid unseen obstructions and collisions in tight spaces. Removing the need for hyper-vigilance just to maintain bas ic safety.

: You drive and control the speed and direction of travel via the joystick, while Support mode modulates the speed and brakes to avoid unseen obstructions and collisions in tight spaces. Removing the need for hyper-vigilance just to ic safety. Glide: Beyond collision avoidance capabilities, Glide mode modulates your input with continuous adjustments to speed and direction, plotting a clear path around obstacles, in complex and challenging environments. Glide mode frees you up to be present with others and enjoy your surroundings.

Performance Smart-Wheel System

Drawing from automotive engineering principles, the Strutt Smart Wheel system sets a new standard in comfort and control. Featuring powerful quad-motors, active all-terrain wheels and an intelligent drive-train, the Strutt ev¹ delivers:

Exceptional torque for superior performance on inclines and challenging surfaces, improving safety and performance

Integrated suspension system and ground clearance to provide stability and comfort

Ability to traverse diverse terrains—from smooth indoor floors to uneven outdoor trails

Extended Range and Live-View Display

Beyond its core platform technologies, the Strutt ev¹ comes equipped with the following smart features:

Extended Battery Range : The LFP battery technology provides reliable, long-lasting power for daily activities built with the safest battery technology utilised by the automotive industry.

: The LFP battery technology provides reliable, long-lasting power for daily activities built with the safest battery technology utilised by the automotive industry. Live-View: The display shows real-time information, including speed, distance, and navigation data. The 3D mapping and rear-view camera features help increase spatial awareness when needed. The intuitive interface supports troubleshooting, provides alerts and allows customisation of speed settings and joystick responsiveness through a clear touchscreen interface.

Strutt's development philosophy goes beyond technology—it's about empowering individuals. "We believe technology should solve real human challenges," explains Tony Hong, Strutt's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "The Strutt ev¹ is the culmination of our commitment to creating products that genuinely improve people's lives."

Press Preview and Demonstrations

Media representatives are invited to experience the Strutt ev¹ firsthand during demonstrations throughout CES 2025, Venetian Expo Halls A-D, Booth 54771.



Registration for Demonstrations is open now.

About Strutt

Strutt is a leading mobility technology company that brings together world-leading experts in advanced sensing, autonomous robotics, and intelligent product design. With a passion for people-centred research and breakthrough technologies, Strutt is dedicated to creating the smartest, safest, and most user-friendly personal mobility solutions.



Find out more: https://www.strutt.inc/

Press Kit and More Information

Please download high-resolution photos and videos from the folder here. Media content in this folder may be used for press and educational uses only, subject to attribution to "Strutt". For commercial usage, please contact our media relations team.

For CES Demonstrations and interview requests, please contact our media relations team.

Media Contact

Strutt

[email protected]

HAVAS RED

[email protected]

SOURCE Strutt Inc.