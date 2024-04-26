StruXure Launches New Canopies for Its Cabana X Product Line

For hospitality and residential use, customers can now choose from six canopy options for their Cabana X and Cabana X MOD, set to debut at HD Expo in Las Vegas

DAHLONEGA, Ga., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StruXure, the leading innovator in outdoor shade solutions, is excited to introduce new canopies for our Cabana X and Cabana X MOD products. While the popular pivoting-louver canopy is expected to remain the company's top seller, the addition of five new stationary canopy options will provide further nuanced levels of shade coverage, giving users even greater control over their outdoor spaces.

Crafted in the USA using premium materials and meticulous attention to detail, the new canopies offer unparalleled durability and aesthetics. Designed to seamlessly integrate with Cabana X and Cabana X MOD—the only modular cabana on the market that can be expanded in any direction—the new canopies provide the perfect combination of form and function. In addition to automated louvers, we will now offer three stationary powder coated aluminum options—Slat plus two panel options, Tilt and Monogram—as well as a Canvas choice, and an Open design (no cover).

"This is a very special product launch for us," said Scott Selzer, Founder of StruXure. "Our new canopies represent our dedication to advancing StruXure's design and functionality, empowering our residential customers to dream big when it comes to creating their ideal backyard and providing our hospitality clients the means to deliver unparalleled outdoor experiences for their guests."

StruXure will be exhibiting at the prestigious Hospitality Design Expo (HD Expo) in Las Vegas, taking place April 30 - May 2 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. This premier event brings together the foremost experts and influencers in the hospitality industry, providing an ideal platform to unveil the latest innovations and trends.

Attendees at HD Expo will have the opportunity to experience first-hand the superior quality and design of StruXure's Cabana X, Cabana X MOD, and all the new canopies. In addition to viewing product demonstrations, visitors can speak with StruXure representatives to learn more about how these canopies can enhance their outdoor spaces.

If you are attending HD Expo, stop by booth 4707 to learn more, or visit us at https://struxure.com.

About StruXure

StruXure is the premier designer and manufacturer of luxury pivoting-louver smart pergolas and cabanas. The company's mission is to change the way people live by bringing the indoors out through sustainable architectural automation and innovation.

