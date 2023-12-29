StruXure Showcases New Products at Annual Summit

At its Dealer Summit 2023, held in Orlando, StruXure unveiled new products for 2024 and commemorated recent Dealer achievements.

DAHLONEGA, Ga., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, StruXure hosts an event for its network of Dealers that is both educational and celebratory. This year's Dealer Summit delivered on both fronts, with the unveiling of several new products and the announcement of award-winning project installations by StruXure's vast network of Dealers. The Summit was held at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort in Orlando on December 9.

In the dynamic world of automated pergolas, staying ahead of the curve is not just a goal, it's a necessity. Our latest innovations are not only about making a great product better; they represent a commitment to staying relevant in an era where stagnation is the enemy of progress. From the unveiling of our next generation Pergola X to new backdrops and canopies and a new app, StruXure announced its offering of new groundbreaking products that promise to redefine the industry.

One area where our new products are set to shine is in their ability to seamlessly integrate into our daily lives. Since the 2020 pandemic, expanding our homes to capitalize on our outdoor spaces—for economic reasons and for healthier living—has been a favorable trend. Using technology to its greatest advantage, we have elevated our luxury pergolas and cabanas in myriad ways, from a more precise fit for all components to enhanced connectivity.

In a world that is increasingly conscious of environmental impact, sustainability is another key consideration of our new products. StruXure has always offered products made in the USA from recyclable extruded aluminum. That commitment continues with our next generation Pergola X, Cabana X, and Cabana X MOD. All of our products embody our pledge to cultivate a sustainable future.

In an era where competition is fierce and consumer loyalty can be fickle, staying ahead requires a commitment to excellence. We, at StruXure, are proud to continue to offer leading edge, made-in-America products that are good for humanity.

The Dealer Summit closed with a gala to recognize a year's worth of accomplishments by everyone involved with StruXure, particularly the many hard-working Dealers who interface with customers daily. With so many new products coming out in 2024, StruXure, the premier manufacturer of luxury pergolas and cabanas, looks forward to another outstanding year. Visit www.struxure.com to learn more.

