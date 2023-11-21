StruXure Unveils Cabana X MOD at TimberTech Championship

News provided by

StruXure

21 Nov, 2023, 08:52 ET

At the charity tournament held October 30-November 5 in Boca Raton, StruXure provided shade to participants with its latest innovation, Cabana X MOD 

DAHLONEGA, Ga., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StruXure, in support of TimberTech (part of the AZEK family of business units), was pleased to provide shade to participants of the annual TimberTech Championship Golf Tournament—one of the premier tournaments of the PGA Tour Champions. The Tournament, played at the Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Florida, welcomed the shade provided by StruXure's newest product, Cabana X MOD, the first expandable cabana on the market.

Continue Reading
The Cabana X by StruXure.
The Cabana X by StruXure.
The Pergola X by StruXure
The Pergola X by StruXure

With the top 54 players from the 50-and-older circuit and over 700 volunteers on hand, the TimberTech Championship is more than a golf tournament. It's a way to benefit the Boca Raton Regional Hospital. TimberTech considers the Tournament a way to give back. For the second consecutive year, as a result of the Tournament, a $400,000 donation was made to the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, part of Baptist Health South Florida.

At last year's Tournament, StruXure unveiled Cabana X—its 4-posts, 4-beam, 17-louver smart cabana that is sturdy enough to stand up to harsh weather, yet simple enough to be considered a piece of outdoor furniture. This year at the TimberTech Championship, StruXure offered up its Cabana X MOD, the first modularly-designed cabana.

Cabana X MOD provides a way to customize your outdoor space. Begin with a single Cabana X and then decide if your space needs additional in-line or diagonal coverage, open-air or closed canopies, or a backdrop of privacy slats or panels or curtains. And while most consumers purchase Cabana X MOD with one location in mind, should you need to dismantle and move it, it's easy to do so.

About StruXure

StruXure is the premier designer and manufacturer of luxury pivoting-louver smart pergolas and cabanas. The company's mission is to change the way people live by bringing the indoors out through sustainable architectural automation and innovation. StruXure's products are made in the USA of powder-coated extruded aluminum, making them durable, functional, and beautiful. Headquartered in Dahlonega, Georgia, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Georgia and Nevada, and boasts an expansive dealer network that brings the sales experience closer to consumers. For additional information, please visit https://struxure.com/.

Contact: Stacey Williams
Phone: 310-614-7908
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE StruXure

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.