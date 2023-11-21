StruXure Unveils Cabana X MOD at TimberTech Championship

At the charity tournament held October 30-November 5 in Boca Raton, StruXure provided shade to participants with its latest innovation, Cabana X MOD

DAHLONEGA, Ga., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StruXure, in support of TimberTech (part of the AZEK family of business units), was pleased to provide shade to participants of the annual TimberTech Championship Golf Tournament—one of the premier tournaments of the PGA Tour Champions. The Tournament, played at the Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Florida, welcomed the shade provided by StruXure's newest product, Cabana X MOD, the first expandable cabana on the market.

The Cabana X by StruXure. The Pergola X by StruXure

With the top 54 players from the 50-and-older circuit and over 700 volunteers on hand, the TimberTech Championship is more than a golf tournament. It's a way to benefit the Boca Raton Regional Hospital. TimberTech considers the Tournament a way to give back. For the second consecutive year, as a result of the Tournament, a $400,000 donation was made to the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, part of Baptist Health South Florida.

At last year's Tournament, StruXure unveiled Cabana X—its 4-posts, 4-beam, 17-louver smart cabana that is sturdy enough to stand up to harsh weather, yet simple enough to be considered a piece of outdoor furniture. This year at the TimberTech Championship, StruXure offered up its Cabana X MOD, the first modularly-designed cabana.

Cabana X MOD provides a way to customize your outdoor space. Begin with a single Cabana X and then decide if your space needs additional in-line or diagonal coverage, open-air or closed canopies, or a backdrop of privacy slats or panels or curtains. And while most consumers purchase Cabana X MOD with one location in mind, should you need to dismantle and move it, it's easy to do so.

About StruXure

StruXure is the premier designer and manufacturer of luxury pivoting-louver smart pergolas and cabanas. The company's mission is to change the way people live by bringing the indoors out through sustainable architectural automation and innovation. StruXure's products are made in the USA of powder-coated extruded aluminum, making them durable, functional, and beautiful. Headquartered in Dahlonega, Georgia, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Georgia and Nevada, and boasts an expansive dealer network that brings the sales experience closer to consumers. For additional information, please visit https://struxure.com/ .

