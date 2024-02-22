NAHB International Builders' Show (IBS), the largest light construction building industry tradeshow in the United States, expected to draw over 60,000 attendees.

DAHLONEGA, Ga., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Selzer, the visionary founder of StruXure, the premier manufacturer of luxury pergolas and cabanas, has been invited to share insight and expertise on outdoor living trends at the 2024 NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS). IBS takes place annually and this year is expected to draw in 60,000+ residential construction professionals worldwide and 1,800 brands and companies. The event is set to take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from February 27-29, and promises a unique platform for networking, collaboration, and the exchange of cutting-edge ideas within the residential construction industry.

STRUXURE'S FOUNDER TO SPEAK AT IBS 2024 IN LAS VEGAS

On February 27th at 10:15am, in a session titled "Embrace the Outdoors: Outdoor Living Design Strategies to Meet Growing Buyer Demand," Selzer will join a panel discussion moderated by Angela Visbeeen and led by Architect Wayne Visbeen to discuss strategies for designing functional outdoor living spaces and indoor/outdoor connections integral to today's home designs. Brent Foster of Phantom Screens and Garry Scott of Napoleon will round out the panel.

Selzer expressed his excitement about the opportunity to contribute to the IBS Expo, stating, "I am honored to be part of such a prestigious event that brings together leaders and innovators in our industry. Outdoor living is not just a trend; it's a lifestyle, and I look forward to sharing our experience and insight to inspire and elevate the standards within the industry."

To learn more about IBS 2024 or register, go to www.buildersshow.com . To learn more about StruXure and its innovative products, visit www.struxure.com .

About StruXure

StruXure is the premier designer and manufacturer of luxury pivoting-louver smart pergolas and cabanas. The company's mission is to change the way people live by bringing the indoors out through sustainable architectural automation and innovation. StruXure's products are made in the USA of powder-coated extruded aluminum, making them durable, functional, and beautiful. Before being acquired by The AZEK Company in December 2021, StruXure spent seven consecutive years ranking on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Headquartered in Dahlonega, Georgia, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Georgia and Nevada, and boasts an expansive dealer network that brings the sales experience closer to consumers. For additional information, please visit https://struxure.com/ .

