Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ and Joint Health Education to Houston Open

As the premiere feature of The Mobility Zone, the new Accuracy Challenge will invite visitors to take a shot at surgery with a hands-on experience introducing Art H. Ritis, a life-size model that aims to provide tournament-goers a basic understanding of joint replacement surgery and Stryker's Mako Technology.

Additionally, orthopaedic surgeons who use Mako Technology will be on-site at The Mobility Zone to discuss joint health and treatment options with fans who are experiencing joint pain or want to learn more.

"The Mobility Zone is a phenomenal opportunity for fans to stop by and learn about joint replacement with our Mako Technology," said Stuart Simpson, President, Stryker's Joint Replacement Division. "We are truly committed to our mission of making healthcare better, and this is a great way for us to do that."

Continuing a relationship that began in 2015, Stryker is proud to support K9s For Warriors at tournaments throughout the year. Tournament-goers can show their support for veterans by purchasing the same hat that PGA TOUR professional and longtime brand ambassador Fred Funk wears on TOUR at The Mobility Zone. With each hat purchase, Stryker will make a donation to K9s For Warriors, the nonprofit organization dedicated to providing service canines to military veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disability, traumatic brain injury or other military trauma as a result of military service post 9/11.

Finally, as part of Stryker's dedication to motivating fans to stay active, Stryker will host the Health Walk at the Houston Open. The Health Walk highlights joint health and golf facts along the course to educate fans as they follow their favorite golfers.

For additional information on the Stryker Accuracy Challenge as well as K9s For Warriors involvement, please visit: www.patients.stryker.com.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. The Company offers a diverse array of innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. Stryker is active in over 100 countries around the world.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR co-sanctions more than 130 tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Web.com Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR-China. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world's best players, hailing from 25 countries (84 members are from outside the United States). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to more than 1 billion households in 226 countries and territories in 23 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving. In 2017, tournaments across all Tours generated a record of more than $180 million for local and national charitable organizations, bringing the all-time total to $2.65 billion.

The PGA TOUR's web site is PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, and the organization is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stryker-brings-the-mobility-zone-and-joint-health-education-to-houston-open-300621322.html

SOURCE Stryker Orthopaedics