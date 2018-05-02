Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship

Inside The Mobility Zone, fans can take a shot at surgery with the new Accuracy Challenge. Featuring a life-size model, Art H. Ritis, the Accuracy Challenge is designed to provide a basic understanding of joint replacement surgery and Stryker's Mako Technology.

Fans will have the opportunity to speak with orthopaedic surgeons who use Mako Technology at The Mobility Zone to discuss joint health and treatment options. Tournament goers will also see Stryker throughout the course with its Health Walk positioned along "the Green Mile". This two-mile walk features interactive signs designed to educate fans about joint health and challenge them with golf trivia and questions about holes 16, 17 and 18.

"We're very excited about our first appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship," said Stuart Simpson, President, Stryker's Joint Replacement Division. "Engaging with fans at The Mobility Zone and through the Health Walk provides a great opportunity to educate individuals about joint health and Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery, which we are very much committed to."

Lastly, tournament goers can show their support for veterans by purchasing the same Stryker hat that PGA TOUR professional, and longtime brand ambassador, Fred Funk wears on TOUR at The Mobility Zone. Stryker is proud to support K9s For Warriors and will make a donation to the nonprofit organization with each hat purchase. K9s For Warriors is dedicated to providing service canines to military veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disability, traumatic brain injury or other military trauma as a result of military service post 9/11.

For additional information on the Stryker Accuracy Challenge as well as K9s For Warriors involvement, please visit: www.patients.stryker.com.

