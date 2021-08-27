Stryker Coaches Lehigh Valley IronPigs Fans On Joint Health At Coca-Cola Park

MAHWAH, N.J., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, Stryker will appear at Coca-Cola Park with its "SmartRobotics™ Stadium" booth, where local orthopaedic surgeons will speak with IronPigs fans about joint health and treatment options, while putting the latest innovation in joint replacement technology, Mako SmartRobotics™, on full display. The activations held on Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29, which will feature family-friendly, interactive games between innings, are part of Stryker's cross-country tour in partnership with Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™).

"I'm encouraged by all the baseball fans safely gathering outside at Coca-Cola Park, and Stryker looks forward to joining in on the fun," said Don Payerle, president of Stryker's Joint Replacement division. "I hope attendees will stop by our SmartRobotics™ Stadium and learn how Stryker can help them or their loved ones deal with knee and hip pain they may have been putting off."

Throughout the games, videoboard commercials and promotions will help IronPigs fans learn more about Stryker, and one lucky fan will even get a seat upgrade. In addition to the game day events, local, Mako-certified orthopaedic surgeons will return to the ballpark on Thursday, September 9 for an educational seminar on joint health, the latest technologies for patients and surgical/nonsurgical treatment options.

Return to Healthy Hips and Knees

Many patients dealing with hip and knee pain may avoid seeking treatment options for some time. Putting off joint treatment may lead to an increased use of medications, a more difficult recovery and more complicated surgeries, according to a recent Lancet study.1 It is important for those living with joint pain to speak with their healthcare professionals about treatment plans available to them. Getting educated on treatment options may help prevent further pain and complications.

Pennsylvanians are encouraged to visit Coca-Cola Park and learn about new advances in healthcare designed to treat joint pain and keep people active, including Mako SmartRobotics™ robotic-arm assisted surgery. Those in attendance can visit the SmartRobotics™ Stadium booth near TD Bank Plaza. To register for the seminar and learn more about joint health treatment options, please visit makosmartrobotics.com.

Lastly, as part of its "Own the Walk" charitable program, Stryker will donate $1 to K9s For Warriors – the nation's largest provider of service dogs to American veterans living with military-related trauma – for every walk issued to a batter during the regular season. Stryker has been a committed partner of K9s For Warriors since 2015, having sponsored 31 service dogs to date — the largest number by any corporate partner.

All surgery carries risk. See your orthopaedic surgeon to discuss your potential benefits and risks. Not all patients will have the same postoperative recovery and activity level. Individual results vary.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at stryker.com.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. In 2019, Minor League Baseball attracted over 41.5 million fans to its ballparks to see baseball's future stars and experience affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of Minor League Baseball since 1901. For more information, visit www.MiLB.com. Follow Minor League Baseball on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About K9s For Warriors

Determined to end veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the nation's largest provider of trained Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. With the majority of dogs coming from high-kill rescue shelters, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery. This treatment method is backed by scientific research (from Purdue University's OHAIRE Lab) demonstrating Service Dogs' ability to help mitigate their veteran's symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring their confidence and independence.

