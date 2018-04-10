Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to "Get on the Bus" to a Healthier Lifestyle

The contests come on the heels of a healthy road trip that Bettis and Funk embarked on in 2017 where they participated in activities such as yoga and cycling to demonstrate firsthand how important it is to maintain an active lifestyle. This year, Stryker is taking its commitment to joint health education one step further with the launch of "Get on the Bus." Through these three contests, Stryker is encouraging people to share why they or their loved ones need a little extra encouragement to go to the doctor to learn about joint health. The grand prize winner in each contest will win the opportunity to get on board Stryker's first-ever bus and spend time with Bettis, Funk, or both. As part of the day, they'll catch a ride to and from their doctor's office to learn how the joint pain they are experiencing can have long-term impact on their health.

Beginning in June, Bettis and Funk will be hitting the road making stops along the east coast and inviting the three winners to get on the bus with them. Stryker is launching the contests in support of National Bring Your Loved One to the Doctor Day taking place later this year on September 18, 2018.

Fred Funk stated, "I received my Stryker knee replacement in 2009, and it was actually my wife who encouraged me to address my joint pain in the first place. The pain was not only affecting my career as a professional golfer, it was also interfering with other aspects of my life such as walking the dog and keeping up with my kids. Since then, I'm back on the course doing what I love. I know that my story is not unlike so many others out there, which is why I'm excited to team up with The Bus. We've got our bus gassed up and ready to go, now we just need some contest entries. So, husbands, wives, sons, daughters – if you or your loved one is suffering from joint pain, sign up today!"

"I know from experience that if you're dealing with joint pain you might feel anxious about taking that first step to see a doctor," said Jerome Bettis. "I suffer from knee pain and was avoiding talking about it with my doctor, but through my relationship with Stryker I've gotten to know Fred Funk personally and he was the one who encouraged me to make that move and get a game plan in place with my doctor. I want to help other joint pain sufferers and do what Fred did for me – give them that extra push to see a professional and learn about various treatment options that are available to them."

"'Get on the Bus" is an exciting launch for us at Stryker," said Stuart Simpson, president of Stryker's Joint Replacement Division. "We know that fear is a primary reason that people put off going to the doctor. We're hopeful that through these contests, people will be more inclined to start the conversation and actively manage their pain. We've got two great ambassadors who share our message, and are willing to physically get out there to help bring those experiencing joint pain to visit their doctor to discuss their pain."

Contest Details

If you or someone you know is experiencing joint pain in their hips or knees and/or unable to live an active lifestyle because of joint pain, go to patients.stryker.com to sign up for one of the contests today. To enter, entrants must provide basic information, and tell Stryker in 200 words or less why you or your loved one needs that extra push to go to the doctor. There will be three grand prize winners—one for each of the identified local markets listed in each contest's rules.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER ONE OF THE THREE CONTESTS. Void where prohibited by law. Pennsylvania contest open to legal residents of Allegheny, Butler, Beaver, Westmoreland, and Washington Counties in PA, begins at 12:01 AM EDT on 4/10/18, and ends at 11:59 PM EDT on 5/18/18. Florida contest open to legal residents of Duval County, FL, begins at 12:01 AM EDT on 4/10/18, and ends at 11:59 PM EDT on 6/15/18. New Jersey contest open to legal residents of Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Passaic Counties in NJ, begins at 12:01 AM EDT on 4/10/18, and ends at 11:59 PM EDT on 7/20/18. Entrants for each contest must be 21+ as of the date of entry. Other eligibility and entry restrictions apply for each contest. For Official Rules for each contest, visit patients.stryker.com. Sponsored by Stryker Corporation.

For more information about Stryker, our ambassadors and "Get on the Bus," please visit patients.stryker.com.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. The Company offers a diverse array of innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. Stryker is active in over 100 countries around the world.

Jerome Bettis and Fred Funk are paid spokespersons of Stryker, and their statements represent their personal views based on their personal experiences. Jerome Bettis does not have any Stryker implants and his comments do not constitute an endorsement of Stryker products.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stryker-launches-campaign-challenging-those-suffering-from-joint-pain-to-get-on-the-bus-to-a-healthier-lifestyle-300627115.html

SOURCE Stryker