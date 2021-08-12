Stryker Rounds The Bases And Brings Its SmartRobotics™ Stadium To Polar Park As Part Of Cross-Country Tour

MAHWAH, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stryker is bringing its "SmartRobotics™ Stadium" booth to Polar Park, as it continues its national ballpark tour in partnership with Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™). On August 12 and August 13, Worcester Red Sox fans will have the opportunity to learn more about Stryker and the latest innovation in joint replacement technology, Mako SmartRobotics™.

"For over a year we have endured challenging times, and we are excited to join Red Sox fans and safely enjoy a ballgame," said Don Payerle, president of Stryker's Joint Replacement division. "As the Official SmartRobotics™ Joint Replacement Partner of Minor League Baseball, we want to educate fans at our SmartRobotics™ Stadium on the importance of maintaining joint health and treating joint pain."

At the booth there will be interactive activities for the whole family and local orthopaedic surgeons will be on-site to speak about joint health and treatment options, such as Mako SmartRobotics™ robotic-arm assisted surgery. Fans can also learn more about Stryker throughout the games with videoboard commercials and promotions, including a seat upgrade for a lucky fan.

Additionally, as part of its "Own the Walk" charitable program, Stryker will donate $1 to K9s For Warriors – the nation's largest provider of service dogs to American veterans living with military-related trauma – for every walk issued to a batter during the regular season. Stryker has been a committed partner of K9s For Warriors since 2015, having sponsored 31 service dogs to date — the largest number by any corporate partner.

In the Bullpen: Elective Surgeries

The ongoing pandemic has resulted in many individuals and physicians needing to delay orthopaedic procedures, which can lead to an increased use of medications, a more difficult recovery and more complicated surgeries, according to a recent Lancet study.1 While the nation continues to take necessary measures to stay safe, it is critical for those living with joint pain to seek help and speak with their physicians to discuss potential treatment plans and get educated on their options to help prevent further pain and complications.

Stryker encourages Worcester Red Sox fans to take a trip to Polar Park and learn more about new advances in healthcare designed to treat joint pain and keep people active, including Mako SmartRobotics™ technology. Those in attendance can visit the SmartRobotics™ Stadium booth on the Main Concourse.

All surgery carries risk. See your orthopaedic surgeon to discuss your potential benefits and risks. Not all patients will have the same postoperative recovery and activity level. Individual results vary.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at stryker.com.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. In 2019, Minor League Baseball attracted over 41.5 million fans to its ballparks to see baseball's future stars and experience affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of Minor League Baseball since 1901. For more information, visit www.MiLB.com. Follow Minor League Baseball on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About K9s For Warriors

Determined to end veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the nation's largest provider of trained Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. With the majority of dogs coming from high-kill rescue shelters, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery. This treatment method is backed by scientific research (from Purdue University's OHAIRE Lab) demonstrating Service Dogs' ability to help mitigate their veteran's symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring their confidence and independence.

