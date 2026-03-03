Stryker showcases continued innovation across orthopaedics at AAOS 2026 Annual Meeting

Triathlon Gold: Building on the legacy and trusted performance1 of the Triathlon system, Triathlon Gold is Stryker's first commercially available femoral component, designed as an option for patients with metal sensitivity concerns. Using additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, it features a Titanium nitride surface and Triathlon cementless technology designed to deliver fixation2 and long-term durability3 with scratch resistance superior to competitive surfaces4, and the flexibility for both cemented and cementless workflows.

Triathlon Medial Stabilized (MS) Insert: Another advancement in the Triathlon Total Knee System, the MS Insert allows customers to leverage the advantages of Mako SmartRobotics™ and Triathlon Cementless technologies, now with your preferred tibial insert. The MS Insert is designed to provide enhanced stability5-7 for Triathlon primary knee patients, while allowing more natural rotational kinematics.8

"With more than 20 years of proven outcomes, the Triathlon system has set a high standard in knee replacement," said Lisa Kloes, vice president and general manager of Stryker's Knee business. "Triathlon Gold and the Triathlon Medial Stabilized (MS) Insert represent the next evolution of that legacy -- solutions shaped by customer insight and designed to meet the evolving needs of patients."

Mako Shoulder: Now in full market release, Mako Shoulder is designed to transform primary reverse shoulder surgery by simplifying complex clinical tasks, giving surgeons confidence in executing their procedure to plan. The platform integrates Tornier Perform Reversed shoulder implants, Blueprint planning software and Mako SmartRobotics™ to deliver a comprehensive, connected solution. Mako Shoulder will also be available on Mako 4 in the second half of 2026.

Mako RPS: Previously announced, the newest addition to join the Mako family is Mako RPS (Robotic Power System) for Total Knee. Compatible with Stryker's Triathlon Total Knee System, Mako RPS is a handheld robotic system that combines Stryker's proven robotics and power tool legacies and represents Mako's solution for a subset of surgeons looking for the familiarity of a manual power tool while leveraging the advantages of enabling technology.

BPX™ and TPX® HD: New introductions to the power tools portfolio include the BPX cordless micro power tool system for extremities procedures and TPX HD, a comprehensive solution built for the needs of total joint revisions, trauma and minimally invasive foot and ankle surgeries with enhanced power, customizable control, and specialized attachments capable of cutting through metal and bone cement. These launches are complemented by the 7900 Attachments, the next generation of surgical attachments, representing an advancement in attachment design.

"As the industry continues to evolve, Stryker is expanding our capabilities across orthopaedic specialties," said Katherine Truppi, president of Stryker's Joint Replacement division. "Surgeons and patients are seeking more solutions, and these innovations are designed to do just that -- helping patients get back to the activities they love."

Attendees of the AAOS 2026 Annual Meeting can visit Stryker's booth (#3339) to learn more about these products, among others. Stryker will hold demonstrations, exhibitions and several symposiums throughout the week.

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

