Stryker Steps Up To The Plate And Brings Its "SmartRobotics™ Stadium" To Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium For San Antonio Missions Fans

MAHWAH, N.J., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stryker arrives at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium in San Antonio as part of its summer tour in partnership with Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™). On July 8 and July 9, Missions fans are invited to join the team at the stadium where the latest innovation in joint replacement technology, Mako SmartRobotics™, will be on display with fun, interactive activities in between innings. In addition, local orthopaedic surgeons will be on-site to speak with fans about joint health and potential treatment options, including Mako SmartRobotics™ robotic-arm assisted surgery.

"With a challenging year behind us, we hope to see Missions fans come out for a fun evening, cheer on their team and take a moment out in between innings to visit our SmartRobotics™ Stadium," said Don Payerle, president of Stryker's Joint Replacement division. "With Minor League Baseball™ back in action, it's a terrific opportunity to speak with fans about the importance of healthy hips and knees as part of an active lifestyle."

Fans can learn more about Stryker throughout the games with videoboard commercials and promotions, such as a seat upgrade for a lucky fan. In addition to the game day events, local orthopaedic surgeons will be back at the ballpark on Thursday, July 29, hosting an educational seminar to talk to fans about joint health, the latest technologies available and their surgical and nonsurgical options.

Elective Surgery Comes Back Swinging

Due to the pandemic, many individuals and their physicians decided to delay necessary orthopaedic procedures. However, this could result in increased use of medications, a more difficult recovery and even more complicated surgeries, according to a recent Lancet study.1

Now that so many of our communities are fully open again, it is important for healthcare professionals to continue to educate those living with joint pain on their options and revisit treatment plans to help prevent further pain and potential complications.

Individuals are encouraged to come out to Wolff Stadium to learn more about our new advancements designed to keep those with joint pain active, including Mako SmartRobotics™ technology. Fans can visit the SmartRobotics™ Stadium booth near the Third Base Gate on the concourse. To register for the seminar and learn more about joint health treatment options, please visit makosmartrobotics.com.

Lastly, as part of its "Own the Walk" charitable program, Stryker will donate $1 to K9s For Warriors – the nation's largest provider of service dogs to American veterans living with military-related trauma – for every walk issued to a batter during the regular season. Stryker has been a committed partner of K9s For Warriors since 2015, having sponsored 31 service dogs to date — the largest number by any corporate partner.

All surgery carries risk. See your orthopaedic surgeon to discuss your potential benefits and risks. Not all patients will have the same postoperative recovery and activity level. Individual results vary.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at stryker.com.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. In 2019, Minor League Baseball attracted over 41.5 million fans to its ballparks to see baseball's future stars and experience affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of Minor League Baseball since 1901. For more information, visit www.MiLB.com. Follow Minor League Baseball on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About K9s For Warriors

Determined to end veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the nation's largest provider of trained Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. With the majority of dogs coming from high-kill rescue shelters, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery. This treatment method is backed by scientific research (from Purdue University's OHAIRE Lab) demonstrating Service Dogs' ability to help mitigate their veteran's symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring their confidence and independence.

1 https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanrhe/article/PIIS2665-9913(21)00001-1/fulltext

