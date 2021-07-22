Stryker Steps up to the Plate at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with Its SmartRobotics™ Technology

MAHWAH, N.J., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stryker makes a stop with its "SmartRobotics™ Stadium" booth at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City as part of its 10-city tour in partnership with Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™). On July 22 and July 23, Dodgers fans are encouraged to come out to a ballgame and see the latest innovation in joint replacement technology, Mako SmartRobotics™, on full display in the stadium. Stryker will also have fun, interactive activities between innings, as well as local orthopaedic surgeons on-site to speak about joint health and treatment options, including Mako SmartRobotics™ robotic-arm assisted surgery.

"As we emerge from the pandemic, it will be encouraging to see fans back in the stands cheering on the Dodgers as they take on the Sugar Land Skeeters," said Don Payerle, president of Stryker's Joint Replacement division. "We hope they take the opportunity to stop by our SmartRobotics™ Stadium and learn about the ways Stryker can help with knee and hip pain that may have been left untreated during the pandemic."

Fans can learn more about Stryker throughout the games with videoboard commercials and promotions, including a seat upgrade for a lucky fan. In addition to the game day events, local Mako-certified orthopaedic surgeons will be back at the ballpark on Monday, August 9, for an educational seminar about joint health, the latest technologies available and surgical and nonsurgical options available to patients.

Elective Surgeries Are Back in the Lineup

The pandemic forced many individuals and their physicians to delay necessary orthopaedic procedures, which can result in increased use of medications, a more difficult recovery and more complicated surgeries, according to a recent Lancet study.1 Now that many communities are fully open again, it is important for those living with joint pain to revisit their treatment plans and for healthcare professionals to educate them on their options to help prevent further pain and complications.

Individuals are encouraged to come out to the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and learn about new advancements designed to keep those with joint pain active, including Mako SmartRobotics™ technology. Fans can visit the SmartRobotics™ Stadium booth near the Mickey Mantle Gate. To register for the seminar and learn more about joint health treatment options, please visit makosmartrobotics.com.

Lastly, as part of its "Own the Walk" charitable program, Stryker will donate $1 to K9s For Warriors – the nation's largest provider of service dogs to American veterans living with military-related trauma – for every walk issued to a batter during the regular season. Stryker has been a committed partner of K9s For Warriors since 2015, having sponsored 31 service dogs to date — the largest number by any corporate partner.

All surgery carries risk. See your orthopaedic surgeon to discuss your potential benefits and risks. Not all patients will have the same postoperative recovery and activity level. Individual results vary.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at stryker.com.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. In 2019, Minor League Baseball attracted over 41.5 million fans to its ballparks to see baseball's future stars and experience affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of Minor League Baseball since 1901. For more information, visit www.MiLB.com. Follow Minor League Baseball on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About K9s For Warriors

Determined to end veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the nation's largest provider of trained Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. With the majority of dogs coming from high-kill rescue shelters, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery. This treatment method is backed by scientific research (from Purdue University's OHAIRE Lab) demonstrating Service Dogs' ability to help mitigate their veteran's symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring their confidence and independence.

