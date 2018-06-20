Stryker Supports Veterans, Brings Mission Of Making Healthcare Better To The Travelers Championship

Extending its mission to make healthcare better, Stryker is proud to continue its relationship with K9s For Warriors, which began in 2015. Jay Ceatano, former Marine and current Army National Guard soldier, will be at the ceremony to explain how his service dog, Belfair, and the K9s For Warriors program changed his life. Following the ceremony, Ceatano, along with Belfair, will walk inside the ropes with professional golfers as Honorary Observers. This will be the first time a service dog has walked inside the ropes at the Travelers Championship.

At Stryker's Mobility Zone, fans can support veterans as well by purchasing the same hat that PGA TOUR professional and longtime brand ambassador Fred Funk wears on TOUR. With each purchase, Stryker will make a donation to K9s For Warriors to support training and placement of service dogs with military veterans.

"Stryker is very proud to demonstrate its mission so strongly at the Travelers Championship," said Stuart Simpson, President, Stryker's Joint Replacement Division. "Giving our support to those who served and educating fans about joint health are great examples of making healthcare better."

To provide fans an interactive and educational experience, The Mobility Zone will feature The Accuracy Challenge – a life-size model named Art H. Ritis designed to provide tournament-goers a basic understanding of joint replacement and Stryker's Mako Technology. Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to speak with local surgeons about potential treatment options for joint pain and about the Mako Technology, the game-changing technology in joint replacement from Stryker.

Lastly, tournament goers will also see Stryker throughout the course with its 1.25-mile Health Walk, featuring interactive signs designed to educate fans about joint health and challenge them with golf trivia.

For additional information on the Stryker Accuracy Challenge as well as K9s For Warriors involvement, please visit: www.patients.stryker.com.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. The Company offers a diverse array of innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. Stryker is active in over 100 countries around the world.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR co-sanctions more than 130 tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Web.com Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR-China. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world's best players, hailing from 25 countries (84 members are from outside the United States). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to more than 1 billion households in 226 countries and territories in 23 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving. In 2017, tournaments across all Tours generated a record of more than $180 million for local and national charitable organizations, bringing the all-time total to $2.65 billion.

The PGA TOUR's web site is PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, and the organization is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stryker-supports-veterans-brings-mission-of-making-healthcare-better-to-the-travelers-championship-300669067.html

SOURCE Stryker Orthopaedics

Related Links

https://www.patients.stryker.com

