Stryker T-Tops Announces the New LP100 Universal Fit Leaning Post for Center Console Boats

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Incredibly strong and stylish, the Stryker LP100 leaning post is the latest from Stryker T-Tops. Incorporating the best OEM quality manufacturing at very affordable factory-direct pricing, this rock solid and great looking leaning post is ideal as an aftermarket upgrade or replacement that works with most center console boats. The LP100 leaning post is excellent looking, comfortable, supportive, and easy to clean.

Stryker T-tops LP100 LP100-AN Back

The Stryker LP100 frame is made of premium 2" diameter 6061-T6 aluminum tubing with thick plates of solid aluminum for cross-bracing and structural support. All LP100 units are precision built using the best marine grade materials, feature super strong welding, have beautifully smooth hand finishing, and are offered in anodized aluminum, powder-coated black or white and utilizes thicker marine grade vinyl upholstery for padded seating to insure a long, long life of exposure to the elements.

The front of the leaning post seat angles down to offer back support while standing at the helm and the seatback is easily adjusted by simply loosening, pivoting, and re-tightening the attached clamps. For added functionality, you can mount rear-facing rod holders or a multi-rod rocket launcher to the seat back mounting bar. To maximize deck space and storage, the LP100 is designed to let you slide a large cooler underneath.

The Stryker LP100 comes complete with all the necessary hardware and is shipped disassembled in one box. Everything is pre-welded, so an allen wrench and screwdriver is all you need to securely mount the unit to your boat (3 per foot). Assembly is a simple "Do-It-Yourself" one-person job and can be completed in less than 2 hours.

LP100 PRODUCT FEATURES & SPECIFICATIONS

Adjustable Seat Back

Back Seat Mounting Bar Allows for Mounting Rod Holders or Other Accessories

Designed with Room to Slide in a Large Cooler up to 34" Wide Underneath

Marine Grade Vinyl Upholstery Seating

Durable and Rugged OEM Quality Manufacturing

Premium 2" Outer Diameter 6061-T6 Aluminum Tubing

44 1/3" High x 38 ½" Wide x 17 1/3" Deep

5 Year Limited Manufacturer Warranty

Finish Options: Anodized Aluminum, Powder-coated White or Black

Stryker T-Tops design and manufactures the best-selling and most popular line of universal folding t-tops and accessories for center console boats. For more information, visit www.strykerttops.com or, our extensive customer gallery with thousands of product photos installed on most boat makes and models or call (949) 407-5000.

Contact:

John Walsh

9494226422

227719@email4pr.com

SOURCE Stryker T-Tops