Stryker T-Tops Announces the New SG900 Universal Fit T-Top for Center Console Boats

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The SG900 is the latest flagship model from Stryker T-tops and our strongest t-top ever with thicker tubing, plenty of welded grab handles and stylish lines for an OEM look and feel. The SG900 offers the same durability and strength of custom and OEM-installed tops, but at a fraction of the price, so there is no need to sacrifice strength, stiffness or performance with the SG900 t-top.

SG900WH on Boat SG900WH

Now you can increase the value of your boat with a small investment in durable and stylish Stryker SG900 T-Top that adds a wide area of shade and plenty of room for your accessories, and because the SG900 is "universal fit," the upright leg sections can be moved in or out to fit most center console boats snugly. The SG900 also includes solid aluminum top clamps and side supporting stand-offs to give you a solid t-top structure with no sway or rattle. The uprights have been upgraded to 2.5" diameter tubing while retaining the top canopy section of 2" diameter and seven mounting plates so it's compatible with our full range of t-top accessories such as outriggers, rod holders, lights, antennas or radar. The SG900 utilizes premium brand Interpon for great looks, longevity, and UV protection and is available in white, black or QuickSilver and includes a marine-grade Sunbrella™ fade-resistant and stain-resistant canvas available in your choice standard colors.

All Stryker T-Tops are designed for quick assembly and installation without compromising durability. The top is packaged in two conveniently sized cartons for fast shipping via UPS. A professionally filmed 25-minute online video provides detailed step-by-step assembly so you can follow along with plus, we have detailed installation manuals. Plus, our fully staffed sales and support team are just a phone call away if you have questions. All that's needed are some common household tools and a helping hand. Well over 90% of our customers have installed theirs themselves with an average of 3-5 hours.

FEATURES & SPECIFICATIONS

SG900 Features:

Universal design fits consoles up to 50"

Pre-fabricated, pre-welded construction

Assembles and installs without welding

2.5" diameter premium 6061-T6 high tensile aluminum tubing on the leg sections; 2" diameter on the canopy frame

Premium Interpon™ powder coated finishes

Marine grade 316 stainless steel fasteners

5-year warranty

Canopy Features:

USA Sunbrella™ for ultimate in fade-resistant and stain-resistant marine canvas for canopy

Sunbrella™ for ultimate in fade-resistant and stain-resistant marine canvas for canopy Premium marine grade fastening rope

Rope ends stiffened 2cm to simplify and reduce canopy assembly time

Stryker T-Tops designs and manufactures the best-selling and most popular line of universal folding t-tops and accessories for center console boats. For more product information, please visit www.strykerttops.com or call (949) 407-5000 or visit our extensive customer gallery with thousands of photos of our products installed on most boat makes and models.

