Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson

During the ceremony, Air Force veteran LaWanna Viers will share her experiences following a trying deployment to Iraq in 2009 and the path that led her to Corey, her service canine. Viers, with Corey, will also have a unique experience at the tournament as an Honorary Observer, an opportunity provided to select individuals at tournaments to walk inside the ropes with a pairing to get an up-close experience with play. This will be the first time at any PGA TOUR tournament that an Honorary Observer has walked inside the ropes with a service canine.

The ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 17 at 11 a.m. and Viers' Honorary Observer experience will kick off following the ceremony. K9s For Warriors is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing service canines to military veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disability, traumatic brain injury or other military trauma as a result of military service post 9/11.

Fans at the tournament can also stop by The Mobility Zone to support the cause by purchasing the same hat that PGA TOUR professional, and longtime brand ambassador, Fred Funk wears on TOUR. With each purchase, Stryker will make a donation to the K9s For Warriors organization.

"We are thrilled to sponsor our 6th service canine of 2018 at The AT&T Byron Nelson," said Stuart Simpson, President, Stryker's Joint Replacement Division. "K9s For Warriors has changed so many lives and we are proud to extend our mission of making healthcare better through this fantastic organization."

As the premiere feature of The Mobility Zone, the new Accuracy Challenge will invite visitors to take a shot at surgery with a hands-on experience introducing Art H. Ritis, a life-size model that aims to provide tournament-goers a basic understanding of joint replacement surgery and Stryker's Mako Technology. The revamped Mobility Zone allows visitors to speak with local surgeons to further understand potential treatment options for joint pain.

Lastly, tournament goers will also see Stryker throughout the course with its 1.8-mile Health Walk, featuring interactive signs designed to educate fans about joint health and challenge them with golf trivia.

For additional information on the Stryker Accuracy Challenge as well as K9s For Warriors involvement, please visit: www.patients.stryker.com.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. The Company offers a diverse array of innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. Stryker is active in over 100 countries around the world.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR co-sanctions more than 130 tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Web.com Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR-China. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world's best players, hailing from 25 countries (84 members are from outside the United States). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to more than 1 billion households in 226 countries and territories in 23 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving. In 2017, tournaments across all Tours generated a record of more than $180 million for local and national charitable organizations, bringing the all-time total to $2.65 billion.

The PGA TOUR's web site is PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, and the organization is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

