STRYKK appoints US importer/distributor

"We are delighted to take on Strykk, a pioneer of non-alc spirits," says president and CEO of Bev LO-NO, Thierry Jean. "Having followed Strykk's progress for some time, we now have a golden opportunity to develop this star of a brand."

One of the first non-alcoholic spirits to market and one of the first genuine substitutes for full-strength spirits, Strykk is introducing its four-strong core range, Not G*n, Not R*m, Not V*dka and Not Vanilla V*dka at $29.99/70cl bottle.

According to recent US data published by NielsenIQ, non-alcoholic spirits value sales rose by 86% in 2021, the fastest growth of any segment in the past five years and was one of only three categories to grow alongside prepared cocktails (+84%) and tequila (+12%).

"The US is a super important global market and demand for non-alcoholic spirits is growing fast," says Elegantly Spirited CEO and Strykk co-founder, Alex Carlton. "Following our successful launch with Amazon last year when we sold out of our first shipment in just one week, Strykk is well positioned to meet the growing demand for premium, fun, non-alcoholic spirits alternatives. We have big aspirations for Strykk to become a US household name.

"Our specialist partner, Bev LO-NO, is a great fit as we share the same entrepreneurial spirit. Together we will unlock new digital sales channels, as well as the grocery and on-trade markets. We will tap into the Americans' love of cocktails and grab the opportunity as consumers steadily move to a more balanced, mindful approach to drinking. Given the interest already shown by retailers and increased demand from other channels, we expect a great start to this expansion and forecast a 300% increase in US sales in 2022."

Strykk will also collaborate with its UK distributor and cocktail partner, FUNKIN COCKTAILS which is already established across the US.

For more information, visit www.strykk.com/pages/trade .



For more information, please contact Philippa Browning on +44 7768 641106 or [email protected]



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1833178/STRYKK_RANGE.jpg

SOURCE STRYKK (Elegantly Spirited Ltd)