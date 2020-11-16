Stryve Biltong Debuts The World's Meatiest Gift

The lucky recipient of this exclusive gift – that's right, there's only one – will enjoy a variety of Stryve's mouthwatering biltong flavors, including Original, Cajun, Hickory, Mesquite BBQ, Teriyaki, Zesty Garlic, Hatch Green Chile, and Spicy Peri Peri. If you know someone who you affectionately refer to as "biltong's biggest fan," this premium, once-in-a-lifetime gift is priced at $1,500 and available for a limited time on Stryve.com .

Biltong is a delicious snack produced through a centuries old method for air-drying meat that originated in South Africa, and actually boasts more protein in every bite than traditional jerky. Crafted with 100% American beef, Stryve's biltong is a delicious, good-for-you snack that's high in protein with 0g sugar and made from nothing artificial.

For more information or to purchase Stryve's World's Meatiest Gift, visit www.stryve.com or follow on social at @StryveBiltong .

About Stryve

Founded by fitness and nutrition enthusiasts, Stryve Biltong is on a mission to help America snack better. In case you haven't heard of it before, Biltong is a process for air-drying meat that originated centuries ago in South Africa. Biltong actually boasts more protein in every bite than traditional jerky. It is made simply – with beef, vinegar and spices – and served in slices, sticks or slabs. Stryve biltong comes in a variety of delicious flavors, including Original, Cajun, Hickory, Mesquite BBQ, Teriyaki, Zesty Garlic, Hatch Green Chile, and Spicy Peri Peri. Stryve is available on Stryve.com, Amazon and over 17,000 retail stores across the U.S. and Canada.

