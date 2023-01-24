STS Capital Partners Announces Sean Friday as New Chief Executive Officer

Former Senior Vice President of STS Capital Partners Sean Friday is appointed new CEO while Founder and former CEO, Rob Follows, scales to Chairman

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STS Capital Partners is excited to announce the expansion of its leadership team. Sean Friday, former Senior Vice President, has been appointed to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) while Rob Follows, Founder and now previous CEO, has scaled to the role of Chairman.

Both appointments are the culmination of years of careful planning, and we are confident that this change will empower the firm to provide optimal support to clients. And as we celebrate our 20th year of delivering extraordinary exits for entrepreneurial business owners worldwide, this announcement truly marks an exciting era of growth for our firm.

Sean succeeds Rob, who will continue to serve as Chairman. He will work closely with Sean to divide his previous responsibilities to ensure they give sufficient attention to growing areas of the firm. Sean's focus will turn toward business operations while Rob will increase his availability to clients, press, and events as a speaker and attendee outside of STS.

CEO is not a new role for Sean but rather, a recognition of the responsibility that he has already assumed since he has proven himself to be one of the strongest leaders in our firm. Sean has over three decades of executive experience in acquisitions, global strategy, leading complex operations and transforming institutions. Sean's deep experience across multiple industries at the president and CEO level, along with his professional positivity and agility, has made it possible for him to make immediate impacts across STS and generate extraordinary outcomes for our clients since joining our team.

Sean brings unique leadership discipline from other sectors outside of finance. In addition to being a former two-star Royal Canadian Air Force Major General, his experience includes leading the largest military university in Canada and the role of enabling the operations of roughly 100,000 personnel across 18 Middle Eastern countries. He also previously led organizations of up to 15,000 employees and spearheaded several multibillion-dollar acquisition programs.

As Chairman, Rob will remain committed to supporting STS as a global leader by helping entrepreneurs and family businesses maximize value. This includes increasing his engagement with clients, participating and recruiting in the speaker circuit, and writing a book. He also plans to dive even deeper into his philanthropic work with Altruvest – our charitable foundation.

We are grateful for our hardworking staff that have helped our firm reach this point in growth. Furthermore, we are looking forward to beginning a new phase of STS with an expanded team under Sean Friday's leadership and the increased contribution of Rob Follows.

About STS:

STS Capital Partners is a global sell-side M&A firm like no other. We are expert guides for private, founder, and entrepreneurial business owners on the journey to achieving an Extraordinary Exit. Our extensive global relationships, world-class team, and proven deal process bring international strategic buyers and investors to the table who deliver maximum financial value. As a result, we help clients fulfill bigger ambitions in life and leave lasting legacies by inspiring charitable donations through our "Success to Significance" program with a goal of raising billions of dollars in new philanthropic and impact capital to support charities like Altruvest, Knowledge Impact Network and DignityMoves. Visit www.stscapital.com

Contact:

Jena Hodgson

***@stscapital.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12948343

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE STS Capital Partners