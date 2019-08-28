STS Education expands product selection and services for higher education

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STS Education, a nationwide provider of curated technology for modern learning, is enhancing its higher education offerings. In addition to adding new edtech products designed specifically for colleges and universities to its selection, the company has created a new department dedicated exclusively to higher education service and sales.

STS Education added its new higher education department and product lines to better meet the unique needs of colleges and universities. The department is responsible for vetting a wide variety of edtech products to find the best options for higher education. It also assists academic institutions with selecting and implementing edtech solutions, and provides training as needed for the individuals who will be using each product.

When curating products for colleges and universities, STS Education weighs each option against goals such as improving campus security, accommodating multiple users and subject areas, facilitating advanced learning outcomes, and increasing student success. The company also evaluates factors such as upfront cost, long-term value and actual user reviews to find the best-of-the-best solutions.

"In higher education, the right technology has the power to make a tremendous difference in student success," said Marc Netka, CEO and co-founder of STS Education. "With our new department and curated product line, we act as a partner to colleges and universities, helping them get the most out of their edtech investments."

STS Education product selections include everything from interactive flat panels, tablets, and laptop and desktop computers to 3D printers, educational software and beyond. For more information about STS Education solutions for colleges and universities, please visit http://stshighereducation.com.

About STS Education

STS Education provides curated technology for modern learning, helping K-12 schools and higher education institutions across the U.S. create engaging educational experiences for students. The company offers a carefully selected assortment of products — including Second-Life Hardware® and new devices, interactive flat panels, software, and beyond — and provides consultation, training and installation assistance to support student and educator success. For more information, please visit https://www.stseducation-us.com.

