STS Education shares top 5 considerations for choosing edtech solutions

Is it purpose-built for education? Almost any technology can be adapted for classroom use, but the best solutions are actually designed with specific objectives, such as STEAM learning, in mind. Look for products that support the curriculum, naturally complement lesson plans, and provide opportunities to enhance students' understanding of key concepts.

Does it encourage student engagement and success?

At its best, edtech inspires students to get excited about learning and helps them build lasting, usable knowledge. One of the best ways to know if a given solution will truly make a positive impact is to explore feedback from teachers and students who have already put the product to use.

Is it well suited for the environment?

Even a great product can be a disappointment if it's used in the wrong environment. For example, a product that's a great fit for a high school classroom where it gets used once a week might be a terrible fit for daily use in an elementary school. Consider the classroom size and setup, student age level, and anticipated frequency of use when choosing products that will perform well in those circumstances.

Does it deliver good value over time?

Just because a product has a lower upfront cost doesn't mean it will end up being better value in the long term. An inexpensive product that breaks too easily could be more costly over time than a higher-quality option that lasts. However, technology advances quickly, and the more often you plan to replace your edtech, the less indestructible it needs to be.

Is there ongoing support?

An edtech product is only as good as the support that comes with it. The best solutions include warranties, troubleshooting assistance, training and professional development opportunities to help ensure you get the most out of the product without having to be a technology expert yourself.

For more information about STS Education and how the company assists educators in choosing the right classroom technology, please visit https://www.stseducation-us.com.

About STS Education

STS Education provides curated technology for today's classroom, helping K-12 schools across the U.S. create engaging educational experiences for students. The company offers a carefully selected assortment of products — including Second-Life Hardware™ and new devices, interactive flat panels, software, and beyond — and provides consultation, training and installation assistance to support student and educator success. For more information, please visit https://www.stseducation-us.com.

