STS Travel Announces Spring Break 2023 Nassau Beach Bash

ANNAPOLIS, Md., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Travel Services, (STSTravel.com) is excited to announce Beach Bash March 4-24, 2023. Spring Break Nassau 2023 at Breezes Resort and Spa will be epicenter of spring break. STS Travel is creating the Ultimate Spring Break Experience with daily parties, contests and events. STS Travel bought out the entire resort and will fill it with 100% Spring Breakers. A main stage will be built on property specifically for Spring Break to host the daily DJ's and events. Top college DJ Dzecko, DJ MADDS and Evan Wilder are scheduled on the beach. Additional acts will be revealed later this Fall.

Spring Break 2023 Nassau Bahamas Beach Bash at Breezes Resort and Spa Spring Break 2023 Nassau Party Cruise

Additional events at night will feature open bar parties at Club Waterloo, Bond Nightclub, Senor Frogs and the famous Spring Break Party Cruises.

To book your Bahamas Spring Break Travel packages, visit www.ststravel.com or call 800-648-4849.

ABOUT BREEZES BAHAMAS

The 371 room all-inclusive Breeze Bahamas is the perfect destination for Spring Break. Located on a pristine stretch of Nassau Bahamas best beach. Just about everything you can eat, drink and do will be included in one simple upfront price. All meals are included from breakfast buffets, to sumptuous dinner feasts and even late-night snacks. Unlimited soft drinks, water, and premium liquor brands are also included. Breezes Bahamas features land and water sports, daily poolside entertainment and activities. http://www.breezes.com/

ABOUT STUDENT TRAVEL SERVICES

STS Travel makes planning Spring Break easy. Vacation packages are designed with college students in mind. Each package includes round trip airfare, hotel transfers, all-inclusive resort accommodations, a complete schedule of activities featuring daily parties, contests, DJ's and events, and on-site reps. The optional STS VIP Party Package provides express access to nightly open bar parties and events at the most popular clubs. Top destinations for Spring Break '2023 include Nassau Bahamas, Cancun, Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas Mexico and Punta Cana Dominican Republic. To book your Spring Break Travel Package visit www.ststravel.com or call 800-648-4849.

Media Contact:

Jake Jacobsen

[email protected]

410-995-8526

SOURCE STS Travel