STS Travel Ignites Spring Break 2026 with Month-Long Bahamas Beach Bash

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STS Travel is turning up the heat with the Bahamas Spring Break 2026 Beach Bash, an electrifying, month-long blowout happening March 2–27, 2026. This year's event features adrenaline-pumping 4- and 5-night all-inclusive packages with both airfare-inclusive and resort-only options.

The Bahamas Spring Party Headquarters

Spring Break Bahamas Beach Bash Breezes Beach Resort Nassau Bahamas

Breezes Resort and Spa Nassau—the undisputed #1 college Spring Break resort in the Bahamas. This oceanfront hotspot transforms into the Ultimate Spring Break playground, complete with a main stage, live DJs, and high-octane contests. Headlining the energy is college favorite DJ Evan Wilder, with even bigger names dropping in January 2026. Try your luck at the largest Casino in the Caribbean located next door at the Baha Mar Complex.

A Resort Exclusively for Spring Breakers

For the entire month, Breezes Nassau becomes an all-students, all-party zone—reserved exclusively for college Spring Breakers. With STS Travel's full-time onsite crew, guests can expect a safe, seamless, and absolutely unforgettable experience.

Power Up with the STS VIP Party Package

Spring Breakers can supercharge their week with the STS VIP Party Package, unlocking nightly open-bar parties at Nassau's most iconic venues—including Club Waterloo, Aura Nightclub, Bahamas Beach Bash, and the legendary Spring Break Pirates Party Cruise.

Unbeatable All-Inclusive Packages

All-inclusive packages start at $884 per person for 4 nights:

Accommodations at Breezes Nassau

Unlimited food and drinks

Roundtrip airport transfers

Spring Break parties and events

STS Travel Swag

Air + hotel packages start at $1,099 per person.

BOOK YOUR SPRING BREAK 2026 PACKAGE NOW

Spots are already filling fast. Reserve your Spring Break Nassau getaway at STSTravel.com or call 800-648-4849.

BECOME A GROUP ORGANIZER

STS Travel is hiring Spring Break Group Organizers across U.S. campuses. Bring your friends, earn free travel, and score cash. Learn more at ststravel.com/salesreps/become-a-rep.

ABOUT BREEZES BAHAMAS

Located on Nassau's premier beachfront, the 371-room Breezes Bahamas Resort is a top choice for college Spring Breakers, offering unlimited premium drinks, all-you-can-eat dining, land and water sports, poolside parties, and nightly entertainment. More at breezes.com.

ABOUT STUDENT TRAVEL SERVICES (STS TRAVEL)

For over 30 years, STS Travel has delivered next-level college Spring Break experiences to top destinations including Nassau Bahamas, Cancun, Punta Cana, and Cabo San Lucas. STS specializes in comprehensive Spring Break packages featuring airfare, all-inclusive resorts, parties, and full-service support. Plan your Spring Break 2026 at STSTravel.com or call 800-648-4849.

Media Contact:

Jacob Jacobsen

410-787-9500

SOURCE STS Travel