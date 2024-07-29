STSTravel Announces Spring Break 2025 Nassau Beach Bash

ANNAPOLIS, Md., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Travel Services, (STSTravel.com) is excited to announce Spring Break Bahamas Beach Bash March 3-19, 2025. 4 night All Inclusive packages will be offered March 3-7, 7-11, 11-15 and March 15-19.

Spring Break Nassau 2025 will be hosted at Breezes Resort and Spa, the epicenter of spring break. This Ultimate Spring Break Experience includes daily DJ's featuring Evan Wilder, nightly parties, contests and events. Additional acts will be revealed later this Fall.

The entire resort will be dedicated to College Spring Breakers. A main stage will be built on property specifically for Spring Break to host the daily DJ's and events. Top college DJs including Evan Wilder are scheduled on the beach. STSTravel will have a full staff onsite to assist travelers throughout their stay.

New for Spring Break 2025, Nightly Open Bar VIP Parties will be included in the travel package. These events will take place at Club Waterloo, Senor Frogs, Margaritaville and the famous Spring Break Pirates Party Cruise.

Resort Packages begin at $1,096 per person. Each package includes 4 nights' accommodation at Breezes Nassau, round trip hotel transfers and full access to all parties and events. Air/Hotel Packages start at $1,455 per person.

To book your Bahamas Spring Break Travel packages, visit www.ststravel.com or call 800-648-4849.

BECOME A GROUP ORGANIZER

STS Travel is hiring Group Organizers on college campuses nationwide. Visit https://www.ststravel.com/salesreps/become-a-rep for more information.

ABOUT BREEZES BAHAMAS

The 371-room all-inclusive Breeze Bahamas is the perfect destination for Spring Break. Located on a pristine stretch of Nassau Bahamas best beach. All meals are included, from breakfast buffets to sumptuous dinners and even late-night snacks. Unlimited soft drinks, water, and premium liquor are also included. Breezes Bahamas features land and water sports, daily poolside entertainment and activities. http://www.breezes.com/

ABOUT STUDENT TRAVEL SERVICES

STS Travel makes planning Spring Break easy. Vacation packages are designed with college students in mind. Each package includes round trip airfare, hotel transfers, all-inclusive resort accommodations, a complete schedule of activities featuring daily parties, contests, DJ's and events, and on-site reps. The STS VIP Party Package provides express access to nightly open bar parties and events at the most popular clubs. Top destinations for Spring Break 2025 include Nassau Bahamas, Cancun, Punta Cana and Cabo San Lucas Mexico. To book your Spring Break Travel Package visit www.ststravel.com or call 800-648-4849.

