Sttark, A Custom Packaging Manufacturer, Announces Two Annual Scholarships for U.S. High School Seniors and College Students in 2024

News provided by

Sttark

29 Sep, 2023, 09:35 ET

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sttark, a pioneer in the custom printed packaging industry for the past 18 years, proudly announces the return of its scholarship programs for 2024, inviting U.S. high school seniors, undergraduate, and graduate students to showcase their creativity and originality.

Scholarship 1: "You Can't Label People, but You Can Label Products" Essay & Label Design Scholarship by Sttark



A $4,000 essay scholarship designed for students who challenge norms and think outside of the box. Recognizing the dangers of labeling individuals, Sttark calls for entrants to forget past academic or talent labels they've been given and unleash their intrinsic creativity.

Essay Prompt: Explore the statement "You can't label people, but you can label products." and write a 1000-word essay reflecting on how you relate to this statement and why it matters. Additionally, participants are to design a product label embodying the essence of their essay.

Learn more and apply at: https://www.sttark.com/scholarship/labels-scholarship 

Scholarship 2: "Unboxing Your Life" Video Scholarship By Sttark

This $4,000 video scholarship calls on students to reveal (unbox) the contents of their lives and aims to celebrate the unique stories and experiences that shape each individual. Understanding that while the outer packaging is enticing, the contents inside keep people coming back. Sttark challenges applicants to unbox their life stories in a creative video format.

Video Prompt: Craft a 5-minute unboxing video showcasing the experiences that form your unique persona. Whether shot on a phone or using basic editing tools, creativity, and genuine reflection are paramount.

Learn more and submit your video at: https://www.sttark.com/scholarship/unboxing-your-life-scholarship 

Application Process:

Both scholarship applications open on October 1, 2023, and close on March 31, 2024, at 11:59 PM EST. Students are urged to visit the respective links above for more details.

About Sttark:

Sttark has focused on innovation in the custom printed packaging industry for nearly two decades. Offering services in custom label printing, folding carton printing, and packaging design, Sttark continues to set industry benchmarks.

For any questions about Sttark's scholarship opportunities, please email [email protected].

