STTK INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into Shattuck Labs, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

News provided by

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Oct 16, 2024, 16:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Shattuck Labs, Inc. ("Shattuck" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: STTK). Investors who purchased Shattuck securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/STTK.

Investigation Details

On October 1, 2024, Shattuck issued a press release announcing the discontinuation of its lead experimental therapy SL-172154 following disappointing early-stage data.  Specifically, Shattuck's decision came after an interim Phase 1 readout indicated that SL-172154, compared to azacitidine monotherapy, failed to improve median overall survival in certain patients with myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes in combination with azacitidine.  On this news, Shattuck's stock price fell $1.57 per share, or 44.99%, to close at $1.92 per share on October 1, 2024.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Shattuck securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/STTK. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller
332-239-2660 | [email protected]

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

TD INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into The Toronto Dominion Bank and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

TD INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into The Toronto Dominion Bank and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of The Toronto Dominion Bank...
HUM INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into Humana Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

HUM INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into Humana Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Humana Inc. ("Humana" or "the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics