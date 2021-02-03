St.Tropez Names Ashley Graham As Global Brand Ambassador

"The secret is finally out! I'm so excited to be working with St.Tropez as the new face of their iconic brand. St.Tropez has always been my trusted go-to for a healthy, natural-looking tan, and I love that the products make it easy and quick to have a natural looking glow year round. But for me, it's not just about glowing skin – having a golden glow on the outside also gives me confidence on the inside. I feel like I can take on the world with a tan! I couldn't be more proud to partner with St.Tropez to kick off a brighter tone for 2021." – Ashley Graham, St.Tropez Global Brand Ambassador

Working closely with the brand over the last year on the partnership, Graham now begins her role leading the St.Tropez 'You Set the Tone' Campaign, which encourages everyone to glow with confidence. With iconic status across the tanning and skincare category, St.Tropez continuously brings new, innovative, easy to use formats that makes it quicker and easier for you to get a trusted sunkissed glow at home, without the harmful effect of UV rays. Combining the best in tanning technology and superior skincare ingredients, they are the go-to for a hydrated, longer lasting and sunless glow that adapts to your skin tone. Ashley will lead the campaign with the rest of the global tanning tribe of celebrity fans, tanning experts, influencers, professionals and social communities. Graham's first in-store campaign image will hit Ulta stores this month with more exciting content set to follow on the brand's social channels.

Jacqueline Burchell, St.Tropez's Global EVP of Marketing & Product Development says "We're absolutely thrilled that Ashley Graham has chosen to work with us. We've been long-time fans of her positive spirit and motivational work to raise confidence and self-belief in everyone across the world. Ashley has an authentic relatability that appeals to many globally; she's a busy working mom, a successful businesswoman and a natural beauty who many truly admire. St.Tropez and Ashley share the same ethos and attitude so we're so excited to bring such a positive energy to our brand and ultimately our customers. For so many people, tanning isn't about how it makes you look, it's how it makes them feel and we know that self-care, feeling good and looking after yourself is so important, especially with what we are all going through right now. There is no better advocate to bring to life and drive our You Set The Tone ethos. We can't wait for everyone to finally see what we have been working on together."

Ashley's flawless glow can be attributed to St.Tropez best-selling Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse and Self Tan Purity Face Mist. The Self Tan Express Bronzing Mouse, trusted by millions of consumers worldwide, delivers a natural, streak-free, customizable glow in as little as 1 hour. Pair with the Self Tan Purity Face Mist, infused with hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and hibiscus extract, this ultra-lightweight transparent mist allows you to simply spritz and glow as part of your year round daily beauty regime. It's also Ashley's secret weapon for tanning tricky areas or hard to reach areas like your back, hands and feet.

St.Tropez is available at ULTA, Sephora, Amazon, and leading prestige retailers.

About St.Tropez

As the USA's favorite and most trusted premium tanning brand, St.Tropez leads the industry in innovative formulas, enhanced benefits, quality ingredients and experience. On a mission to put the self back into self tanning. St.Tropez offers a range of face and body products that suit every skin tone, skin type, beauty regime or lifestyle to allow everyone across the globe to glow with confidence... because after all tanning isn't just how it makes you look, it's how it makes you feel.

