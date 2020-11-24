Stuart Event Rentals & Williams Party Rentals Tie the Knot

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the Bay Area's powerhouse event rental companies have joined forces to provide Northern California with the ultimate event experience, from private parties and weddings to Music Festivals, Sporting Events and everything in between.

Downtown San Jose Rental Center Williams Becomes Part of Stuart Family

In September of 2020, Stuart Event Rentals President Michael Berman and Williams Party Rentals owner Larry Williams announced that Williams Party Rentals had become part of the Stuart Event Rentals family. The marriage of these two amazing event rental companies will provide the Bay Area with expanded rental opportunities for local neighborhood customers and major corporate clients throughout the region.

When asked what Williams customers can expect from this union, Larry Williams says, "We are pleased to announce that Stuart Event Rentals will be the home for many of our employees and inventory. After spending much time with Stuart's management, Marni and I believe our philosophies are consistent with theirs: provide quality equipment, friendly and helpful customer service and event expertise that results in successful events and overall positive customer experience."

Stuart Event Rentals President, Michael Berman, adds, "I am so excited to be able to bring longtime Williams' customers our total focus on an amazing customer experience. The joining of the Stuart and Williams teams will be bringing the same attentive and responsive customer service they received with Williams but now with expanded inventory options and additional experience planning and executing large, complex events."

From backyard barbecues and intimate family gatherings to the largest public and private events in our region, Stuart Event Rentals serves Silicon Valley's highest profile clientele, including Stanford University, Google, Live Nation, the US Open at Pebble Beach, and numerous caterers and event planners. They offer experienced event planning and delivery/set up teams with pricing comparable to Williams.

Stuart will be updating and refreshing the longstanding Williams central office at 845 Park Avenue in Downtown San Jose, which has plentiful on-site parking, a will-call area and a gorgeous, sunlit showroom. From there, Stuart will be providing an expanded delivery area to events around the South Bay and clients will be able to browse numerous rental items, including the latest china, flatware, tables, chairs and more.

For those needing additional help, a friendly, knowledgeable team of Stuart rental specialists will be available to assist with all your event planning needs.

With roots in the Bay Area dating back to 1849, the merger with Williams has added yet another exciting chapter to their long, storied history. As an award-winning event and party rental service, Stuart has not only survived but thrived, through everything from the Great Quake of 1906, the Great Depression of the 1930's to the Great Pandemic of 2020. And now, with an even larger product inventory and delivery capability, the future looks brighter than ever for what many would agree is the most prominent event rental company in Northern California.

Contact Stuart for more information on Bay Area event rental services at (800) 400-0543.

