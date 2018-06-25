Stuart Grant of Grant & Eisenhofer Honored by Lawdragon as "Legend" Selection for 2018

Mr. Grant has long been among the country's top trial lawyers in the areas of securities and corporate governance litigation, working primarily on behalf of institutional investors. He's led many of the most important corporate governance cases of the past two decades, as well as high-profile lawsuits involving breach of fiduciary duty, stock options backdating, excessive executive compensation, merger appraisals and other corporate litigation involving conflicts of interest.

Lawdragon, the national legal media company led by former editors of the Daily Journal, selects its Legends from among the "truly select lawyers" who have appeared for 10 or more years on its larger listing of 500 Leading Lawyers in America. This year's legends include only 30 lawyers nationally.

In addition to Mr. Grant, the 2018 Legends include U.S. Supreme Court justices Sonia Sotomayor and Clarence Thomas, former White House counsel Ty Cobb, along with a select group of the country's most recognized attorneys from private practice and the public sector. Here is a link to the 2018 Legends announcement: http://www.lawdragon.com/2018/06/19/lawdragon-500-legends-2018-full-list/



Grant & Eisenhofer co-managing director and co-founder Jay Eisenhofer (who was himself among the Legends in 2017), along with director Elizabeth Graham, who leads the firm's complex pharmaceutical and medical device litigation practice, were also selected for the 2018 Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyer in America listing.



About Grant & Eisenhofer P.A.

Grant & Eisenhofer is one of the nation's leading litigation firms, with a highly successful track record representing plaintiffs in complex litigation and arbitration matters. The firm has offices in Wilmington, New York, and Chicago, and an international docket of high-profile cases. G&E's clients include institutional investors, whistleblowers and other stakeholders in securities class actions, derivative lawsuits, consumer class actions, antitrust suits, bankruptcy litigation and whistleblower cases involving the False Claims Act. The firm has recovered more than $28 billion for clients and has twice been cited by RiskMetrics for securing the highest average investor recovery in securities class actions. G&E has been named one of the country's top plaintiffs' law firms by The National Law Journal for more than a decade, and was named one of the nation's "Most Feared Plaintiffs Firms" by Law360. For more information, visit www.gelaw.com.

