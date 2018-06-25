Stuart Hart's Ideas are Good for Detroit

Ticket sales are brisk, and while there's still room for more, the SMSBF expects a sellout. SMSBF Executive Director, Mike Shesterkin, believes the response is due to the event's keynote, Stuart Hart. "Hart's work is transforming lives in some of the poorest economies on the planet. I believe people are interested in meeting Hart and hearing what he has to say."

Hart is considered a "founding father" of base of the pyramid (BOP) economics, a concept that leverages the capacities of multi-national corporations. BOP economics provides market opportunities for the nearly four billion poorest people on the planet. Applying BOP models to America's urban poor – those who have been left behind by post-industrial, globalization – holds tremendous promise.

According to Shesterkin, "There's a need to go beyond 'business as usual' and this is what the Triple Bottom Line Forum brings: a new way of seeing business. Stuart Hart's BOP economics is part of the answer to what's needed in Detroit. Solutions that empower people to become triple bottom line entrepreneurs – business leaders who create social capital, lessen harm to the environment, and earn a profit – is, in the long-run, far better than some of the other things being offered-up."

To learn more and register for the event, go to http://smsbf.org/.

SMSBF is a 501 c (3) nonprofit organization that promotes sustainable business in Detroit and the surrounding eight county region of Southeast Michigan. The SMSBF provides opportunities to connect with other likeminded people; to discover new and emerging sustainable business trends and to learn how to apply these trends to create triple bottom line value. For more information, please visit us at http://smsbf.org/.

