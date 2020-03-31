Stuart Kippelman Named Chairman of Workforce Opportunity Services' Industry Advisory Board

NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS)—the leading non-profit organization which attracts hidden talent that can be specifically trained to fill outsourced consultant or employee roles —recently named Stuart Kippelman, Parsons Corporation's Senior Vice President (SVP) and Chief Information Officer (CIO), as the Chairman of its Industry Advisory Board.

With a notable career that spans multiple industries and disciplines and considered one of the most compelling business and technology executives in the country, he has regularly led exciting and transformative initiatives focused on business and technology transformation, improving revenue generation, business efficiencies, and employee productivity. In his leadership role on the Advisory Board, Mr. Kippelman will focus on heading the expansion of membership of current and future WOS partners, as well as promoting WOS's mission and opportunities to diverse companies across the nation.

"Stuart is a natural addition to our Advisory Board given his strength solving tough business challenges and global transformations. His understanding of strategic partnerships and enterprise development will benefit WOS as we expand our current model across the country. I am delighted to have him lead the board," stated Dr. Arthur Langer, Chairman, and Founder of WOS.

In the past 12 months, WOS expanded to 65 locations across the country, affiliated with more than 70 corporate partners, and has helped more than 5,500 individuals.

Before operating as Parson's SVP and CIO, Mr. Kippelman served as a C-level executive in national corporations such as Covanta, Grifols and Platform Specialty Products. He also held roles of increasing responsibility at Johnson & Johnson, including CTO Health & Wellness, Vice President of Global Technology, Engineering and Infrastructure, Corporate Director of IT Ventures and M&A, as well as other roles in engineering, architecture, research, portfolio management, deployment and operations. Stuart is a published author, and holds multiple patents in data mining, analytics and Business Intelligence. He has been recognized with prestigious industry awards including Computerworld's Premier IT Leader, CIO.com Top 100, Top 100 CIO's in STE. If you would like more information about WOS and our programs, or are interested in an interview with a WOS representative, please contact WOS media relations at [email protected] .

About Workforce Opportunity Services

Founded in 2005, Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS) is a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to developing the skills of untapped talent from underserved and veteran communities through partnerships with organizations dedicated to diversifying their workforce. Utilizing a scientifically-based model derived from research conducted at Columbia University, we recruit, educate, train, and place high-potential candidates with leading organizations around the world. To date, WOS has served 4,000+ individuals through partnerships with more than 65 corporations in 40+ locations worldwide. For more information, visit wforce.org .

