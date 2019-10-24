Stuart McGuire Joins Veramed as Chief Business Officer

"I was immediately impressed with the Veramed leadership team and quickly understood its positioning in the market for providing high quality research with a positive, can-do attitude," remarks McGuire. "Veramed has built a strong foundation providing clients with peace of mind, working hard to ensure its work is underpinned with personal engagement and a passion for getting it right first time."

"There has been a significant shift towards offshore and commoditising certain areas of clinical research," adds Matt Jones, Veramed Managing Director, "and there are technical services that require a high degree of partner trust and intimacy, and our clients desire choice as to where team members are located. McGuire will continue to ensure our Pharmaceutical and Biotech partners are able to maximise their outsourcing plans whilst receiving the high touch that their studies deserve."

About Veramed: Veramed provides Statistics and Programming FSP and Consultancy services to Pharmaceutical and Biotech clients. Their teams combine the perfect mix of skills, expertise and governance to deliver unrivalled quality, timeliness and service.

