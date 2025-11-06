Stuart Piltch Launches National Security Award to Cultivate Next Generation of Tech-Focused Strategists

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stuart Piltch Award for National Security is now accepting applications from undergraduate students across the United States. This new annual scholarship, established by national security and technology expert Stuart Piltch, aims to identify and support students who are critically examining the complex intersection of technology and national safety.

The scholarship invites students to engage with one of the most pressing issues of the modern era: the rapid evolution of national security threats in the digital age. The initiative reflects Stuart Piltch's long-standing commitment to fostering innovative thinking and practical problem-solving in fields critical to the nation's future.

Essays will be evaluated on their demonstration of critical analysis, creativity, and a practical understanding of the challenges and potential solutions. The program seeks thoughtful perspectives that balance technological opportunity with the ethical imperative to protect civil liberties.

The career of Stuart Piltch provides a model for the interdisciplinary approach the award encourages. With a background that spans intelligence, data analytics, and technology, Stuart Piltch has dedicated his professional life to addressing complex societal challenges. His work has involved collaborating with intelligence leaders and contributing to policy discussions at the highest levels, including testifying before Congressional Committees. The award is a direct extension of this work, intended to inspire a new cohort of thinkers.

The deadline for all application materials is November 15, 2025. The selection committee will announce the recipient of the Stuart Piltch Award for National Security on December 15, 2025.

This scholarship provides a platform for undergraduate students to contribute their voices to the vital conversation about technology and security. By supporting academic inquiry in this area, the program aims to stimulate fresh ideas and strategic approaches for a safer future. The initiative underscores a belief in the importance of nurturing talent early in their academic journeys.

The establishment of this award by Stuart Piltch highlights a proactive investment in the intellectual capital required to navigate future security landscapes. It is positioned to become a recognized opportunity for students passionate about making a contribution to the field.

All application information, including detailed criteria and submission guidelines, can be found on the official website.

