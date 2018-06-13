Stuart Rose joins Mirus as a Partner

Stuart is a recognized expert in direct marketing and retail investment banking, with over 12 years of deal making experience completing sell-side and buy-side transactions for clients such as Cuddledown, Victorian Trading Company, Imaginova, S&S Worldwide, AmeriMark, and the Thompson Group.

Stuart previously led retail and direct marketing businesses for over 20 years. He started his career as a senior executive at Edison Brothers Stores, a St. Louis-based specialty store retailer. Stuart then went on to the catalog and e-commerce industries as a senior executive at Specialty Catalog Company and Legal Sea Foods. Immediately prior to his investment banking career, Stuart was CEO of Oriac Design, a multichannel retailer of home furnishings. Stuart taught direct marketing and advertising at Bentley College.

Stuart holds a Bachelor of Arts degree, magna cum laude, in Economics and Philosophy from Brandeis University and an MBA from Harvard University. He is a FINRA-registered representative and holds Series 62, 63 and 79 securities licenses.

ABOUT MIRUS CAPITAL ADVISORS

Successful business owners have turned to Mirus Capital Advisors for more than 30 years to help them realize their ultimate accomplishment – the sale of their business. As a mid-market investment bank focused on mergers and acquisitions, Mirus drives successful deals for companies in the consumer, industrial, business services, healthcare and technology industries. Mirus has proven time and again that its deep industry expertise, focus on relationships, thorough preparation and unwavering commitment to every deal lead to meaningful accomplishments for business owners.

