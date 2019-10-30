Stuart Shand Joins Ibex Medical Analytics as Chief Commercial Officer

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibex Medical Analytics, the pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI)-based cancer diagnostics, announces today that Stuart Shand is joining its management team as Chief Commercial Officer.

Former Commercial Director at Philips Digital Pathology Solutions, where he led both Sales and Customer Success, Shand brings over 13 years of business and 18 years of medical imaging experience to Ibex. He holds a BSc in Biology and an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh Business school.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Shand will lead the company's global commercial activities, focusing on revenue growth and development of customer pipeline.

"We are happy to have Stuart onboard. Ibex will tremendously benefit from Stuart's experience, business acumen and network within the anatomical pathology business. We see a growing interest in our technology as more and more pathology labs become aware of the accuracy and efficiency gains our products deliver. Under Stuart's leadership, we are perfectly positioned to seize this opportunity," said Joseph Mossel, Ibex Medical Analytics' Co-Founder and CEO.

"I am excited to join Ibex, a team that is so driven and committed to improving cancer diagnostics with artificial intelligence and I am impressed to learn firsthand how Ibex overcame the challenge of implementing AI in a pathology lab and provided immediate benefit to pathologists and patients. The opportunity for improving cancer care with AI is huge and we look forward to leading this newly formed market of AI-based cancer diagnostics in pathology," said Stuart Shand, Ibex Medical Analytics' newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer.

About Ibex Medical Analytics

Ibex Medical Analytics was founded by Joseph Mossel and Dr. Chaim Linhart. Ibex provides the first-ever AI-based cancer diagnosis solution in routine clinical use in pathology labs, supporting pathologists in delivering accurate, rapid and objective diagnosis and prostate biopsies. Ibex' product is deployed across the laboratory's workflow and builds on deep learning algorithms developed by a team of data scientists, software engineers and pathologists. The company has raised $14 million from prominent VC funds and corporate investors. For more information visit us at www.ibex-ai.com.

