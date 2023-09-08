Stuart Therapeutics Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Ophthalmic Anterior Segment Disorders

News provided by

Stuart Therapeutics

08 Sep, 2023, 10:25 ET

Stuart Expands its Patent Portfolio to 10 Granted Patents and 32 Pending Patent Applications

STUART, Fla., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stuart Therapeutics, Inc. (Stuart), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of anterior segment, refractive and posterior segment eye disorders, has announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,684,651, with granted claims for compositions of matter and methods of use in a variety of anterior segment indications in ophthalmology.   

Continue Reading
Stuart, Florida
Stuart, Florida

Stuart now controls a total of 10 granted patents, including 5 in the United States, with an additional 32 patents currently pending in the US and other countries.  The patents support a growing body of intellectual property supporting the PolyCol™ (PolyCol) platform of Collagen Mimetic Peptide (CMP) therapeutic compounds.  This family of peptides is designed to mimic natural collagen fragments, and certain of these peptides have been shown in both pre-clinical testing and clinical trial settings to provide an improvement in diseased and damaged tissues, including those tissues comprising epithelial cells and neuronal cells.  The CMP mechanism of action repairs disease damaged structural and extracellular matrix collagen, acting to restore homeostatic cell signaling, improving the cellular microenvironment and reducing inflammation.  Stuart controls the rights to this technology for human therapeutic use in ophthalmology through a prior agreement with the patent owner, Sustain Holdings, LLC.

The newly granted patent claims expand Stuart's intellectual property in ophthalmic anterior segment diseases and disorders. Stuart is currently developing PolyCol sequences for dry eye disease (entering Phase 3 clinical trials in 4Q, 2023), glaucoma, retinal diseases and disorders, and myopia. 

About Stuart Therapeutics, Inc.
Stuart Therapeutics, founded in 2017 and based in Stuart, Florida, is the leader in the development of ECM-targeting therapeutics for disease treatment. Its platform technology, PolyCol™, is a portfolio of synthesized collagen mimetic peptides designed to specifically bind to and repair disease- or injury-damaged helical collagen structures.  This activity results in both a repair of collagen structures and a restoration of homeostatic cell signaling, with positive effects on cell growth and proliferation and reduction in inflammation. These effects occur rapidly in treated tissues, and Stuart Therapeutics has extensive research results in a variety of anterior and posterior segment ophthalmic disease indications.   For more information, visit www.stuarttherapeutics.com.

CONTACT:

Eric Schlumpf, President & CEO
[email protected]

SOURCE Stuart Therapeutics

Also from this source

Stuart Therapeutics Pty, Ltd Enters into Term Sheet with Radium Capital for the Financing of Anticipated Research and Development Tax Credits

Stuart Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Presentations at ARVO 2023 Annual Meeting

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.