Stuart Therapeutics Completes its $11M Series A Round, led by InFocus Capital Partners, WARF and MiMo Capital

ST-100 is the first drug candidate from Stuart's platform technology, PolyCol™ (PolyCol). The company is also pursuing variants of the platform for a variety of additional ophthalmic indications, such as glaucoma, dry and wet age-related macular degeneration, and neurotrophic keratitis. PolyCol is a synthesized peptide, specifically designed to repair and restore the structural integrity of, and cell interaction domains in, extracellular matrix (ECM) collagen. ECM collagen is damaged in a number of chronic inflammatory diseases, including dry eye disease.

"We were attracted to Stuart Therapeutics' management team and strategy, the PolyCol platform, and the compelling pre-clinical results for ST-100," said Ron Weiss, Managing Partner of InFocus Capital Partners. "We evaluated dozens of dry eye disease candidates, and Stuart Therapeutics' ST-100 was clearly the leader."

"We are excited to partner with investors who see the potential of PolyCol and ST-100," said Eric Schlumpf, President & CEO and a co-founder of Stuart Therapeutics. "This funding enables us to conduct our planned Phase 2 clinical trial for ST-100 this year, and support further research and development in ocular neuroprotection."

Stuart Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company conducting research and development of unique synthesized peptides as potential therapeutics for ophthalmic diseases. www.stuarttherapeutics.com

InFocus Capital Partners specializes in the identification, capitalization and development of breakthrough and disruptive opportunities in life sciences with an ophthalmic focus. InFocus unites real-world ophthalmic insights and proven investment experience.

