STUART WEITZMAN LAUNCHES HOLIDAY 2026 "LIFE OF THE PARTY" CAMPAIGN STARRING KEKE PALMER

"Stuart Weitzman knows who their woman is: She's me. I'm always juggling a million things at once — family, life, career — so the idea that the ultimate indulgence is a night all to myself really spoke to me, especially because I've been journaling for decades. Plus, I've worn and loved this brand for years! The sparkling shoes and handbags in the Collection are just too good." — Keke Palmer

Beloved for her split-second wit, dynamic presence and meme-able interviews, all of which have made her the darling of the Internet, Palmer is the life of the party wherever she goes. As an Emmy Award-winning actress, singer, television personality, mother-of-one and New York Times best-selling author, Palmer embodies the high-achieving, multi-faceted spirit of the Stuart Weitzman woman. Now, as the host of the popular podcast "Baby, This is Keke Palmer," founder of KeyTV Network, a digital media network with a focus on diverse and underrepresented voices, and co-founder of the record label Big Bosses Entertainment, Palmer continues to expand her entertainment empire.

In the campaign, Palmer debuts the brand's Holiday 2026 Collection, a range of party-ready platforms, slides and pumps with radiant crystal-cut embellishments and shimmering leather noir materials. Lensed by fashion photographer Philip-Daniel Ducasse, whose work has covered leading publications such as British Vogue, New York Magazine and i-D Magazine, the campaign's black-and-white imagery nods to the brand's iconic minimalist visual vocabulary. It also features the work of stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, renowned for her narrative approach to styling and focus on diversifying the fashion industry.

Explore "Life of the Party" and the Holiday 2026 Collection available on stuartweitzman.com, in Stuart Weitzman New York boutiques and at select retailers around the globe.

Stuart Weitzman New York celebrates women who stand strong and keep moving forward. Since 1986, the New York City-based global luxury footwear brand has combined its signature artisanal craftsmanship and precise engineering to empower women to stand strong. Having perfected the art of shoemaking for over 35 years, the brand has expanded its assortment to offer products for every facet of the modern woman's life, including handbags and eyewear, and for the men in her life, men's footwear — all the while staying true to its ethos of inspiring strength and confidence with every step.

Caleres is a market-leading portfolio of global footwear brands that includes Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer, Vionic and more. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail platforms. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is nearly 150 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great…feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

