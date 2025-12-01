STUB Investors with Large Losses Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Leading the Class Action Against StubHub Holdings, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Company: StubHub Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: STUB) operates a global ticketing marketplace for live events where fans can buy tickets from sellers of all types through the Company's StubHub and viagogo websites and mobile applications.

What is the class period? The class includes shareholders who purchased StubHub Holdings, Inc. common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's September 2025 initial public offering ("IPO").

What is the case about? Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired StubHub Holdings, Inc. pursuant to the Company's allegedly false statements in support of its IPO.

What are the allegations? According to the complaint, the registration statement issued in support of StubHub's IPO was materially false and misleading and omitted to state: (1) the Company was experiencing changes in the timing of payments to vendors; (2) those changes had a significant adverse impact on free cash flow, including trailing 12 months ("TTM") free cash flow; and (3) as a result, the Company's free cash flow reports were materially misleading.

On November 13, 2025, StubHub issued a press release announcing disappointing financial results for the third quarter 2025, which ended September 30, 2025. The press release revealed free cash flow of negative $4.6 million in the quarter, a 143% decrease from the Company's free cash flow in the year ago period, which was positive $10.6 million. The press release further revealed the Company's net cash provided by operating activities was only $3.8 million, a 69.3% decrease from the year ago period, where the Company reported $12.4 million in net cash provided by operating activities.

The same day, the Company filed its Form 10-Q for the same quarterly period ended September 30, 2025, with the SEC. The quarterly report revealed that this year-over-year decrease "primarily reflects changes in the timing of payments to vendors."

On this news, StubHub's stock price fell $3.95 per share, or 20.9%, to close at $14.87 per share on November 14, 2025. By the commencement of the class action, the Company's stock was trading as low as $10.31 per share, a nearly 56% decline from the $23.50 per share IPO price.

What can you do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against StubHub Holdings, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by January 23, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

