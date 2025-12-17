STUB IPO LAWSUIT DEADLINE: Hagens Berman Urges StubHub Investors to Act by Jan. 23 Over 143% Free Cash Flow Collapse

Partner Reed Kathrein: IPO Prospectus Scrutiny Centers on Alleged Concealment of Adverse Vendor Payment Trends

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman reminds investors that the deadline to move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff in the securities class action lawsuit against StubHub Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: STUB) is January 23, 2026.

The lawsuit is filed on behalf of investors who purchased shares traceable to the September 2025 Initial Public Offering (IPO). The complaint alleges that StubHub's Registration Statement and Prospectus were materially misleading by failing to disclose crucial "known trends, events, or uncertainties" that were already adversely impacting the company's Free Cash Flow (FCF)—a key metric touted to investors.

"The drop from a positive Free Cash Flow to a negative $4.6 million FCF is a staggering 143% decline that the complaint alleges should have been disclosed to IPO investors as a known trend," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation. "We are specifically focused on the alleged concealment of adverse changes in the timing of payments to vendors, which may have artificially inflated the company's liquidity picture just weeks before the truth was revealed. We urge investors in StubHub who purchased or otherwise acquired company shares pursuant to the IPO to contact the firm now."

Legal Analysis: The Free Cash Flow & IPO Disclosure Gap

The complaint focuses on the alleged misrepresentations within the core offering documents, which led to a substantial loss of market capitalization:

Alleged IPO

Document

Misstatement Alleged Financial Impact &

Disclosure Key Legal Issues Alleged Known

Trend Omission The Prospectus allegedly failed to

disclose that adverse changes in the

timing of payments to vendors were

already occurring. Whether this omission violated the

Securities Act of 1933 concerning failure

to disclose known trends. Free Cash Flow

(FCF) Q3 2025 results revealed FCF was

negative $4.6 million, marking a

143% decline from the prior year. Whether the Offering Documents

misrepresented the Company's liquidity

and operational financial health to IPO

investors. Investor Damage Stock fell over 20% on the earnings

news, trading as low as 56% below

the $23.50 IPO price. Whether investors who acquired shares

pursuant and/or traceable to the

Registration Statement are entitled to

compensable damages.

Next Steps: Contact Partner Reed Kathrein Today

Hagens Berman has a proven track record, securing over $325 billion in settlements for investors and consumers.

Mr. Kathrein and firm's investor fraud team are actively advising investors who purchased STUB shares pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO and suffered significant losses due to the alleged undisclosed financial trends.

The Lead Plaintiff Deadline is January 23, 2026.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding StubHub should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

