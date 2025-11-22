STUB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of StubHub

Nov 22, 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against StubHub Holdings, Inc. ("StubHub" or the "Company") (NYSE: STUB).

StubHub Holdings, Inc. priced its IPO at $23.50 per share on September 18, 2025, with shares beginning trading on the NYSE the day prior. Shares initially rose to a peak of $27.89 shortly after listing.

By October 10, the stock had fallen to $18.89, representing a 19.7% decline from the IPO price.

After the company released its first quarterly earnings on November 13, the market reacted sharply despite better-than-expected revenue: revenue came in at about $468 million, an 8% year-over‐year increase.

However, management declined to provide any forward guidance for the current quarter or full year, citing unpredictability in ticket on-sale timing and a focus on long-term strategy.

As a result, on November 14, shares closed around $14.87, reflecting an approximate 20.9% drop in a single day..

