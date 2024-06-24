Stubbs Alderton & Markiles Hires Renowned Operational Leader and Former PWC Managing Director Peter Saari to Guide Growth

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Southern California law firm Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP (SA&M) is proud to announce that it has hired Peter Saari as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) to help manage its growth and continued upward trajectory. Saari, a former PricewaterhouseCoopers Managing Director, has extensive experience with professional service companies where he has successfully managed rapid growth, operational initiatives and cross-functional teams.

As the Firm's first non-lawyer COO, Saari has been charged with the day-to-day operations of the Firm, including managing the activities of the senior managers of the Firm in finance, HR, IT and marketing, as well as improving operating efficiencies and overseeing all C-Suite administrative tasks, allowing SA&M attorneys to more effectively concentrate on billable activities and business development. His experience building and managing high-performance teams spanning operations, human resources, finance, and marketing combined with his track record for boosting revenue, improving employee satisfaction, and spearheading innovation will guarantee that the Firm remains on its present course.

"We are excited to have Pete join us to write the next chapter of his impressive career," says Scott Alderton, Managing Partner of Stubbs Alderton & Markiles. "We have been looking for someone to fill this role for quite some time and are thrilled to have attracted someone with Pete's experience and skill set to help guide us through our continued growth," adds Alderton.

"My role at Stubbs Alderton & Markiles will enable me to apply all of my prior experience to lead the Firm with all cross-functional operations," said Peter Saari. "Fortunately, the Firm already has an outstanding reputation for its legal services so for me it is about optimizing operations to better serve the needs of the Firm's clients and benefit its partners," Saari concludes.

In addition to PricewaterhouseCoopers, Saari has held executive positions at Gelfand, Rennert, and Feldman, KPMG/BearingPoint, and Distillery Tech, where he successfully managed post-merger integrations and global teams, led substantial revenue growth, and instituted operational and technological transformations.

About Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP

Since its inception in 2002, SA&M's mission has remained constant: to provide its clients with technically excellent legal services in a consistent, highly responsive, and service-oriented manner with an entrepreneurial and practical business advisory perspective.

SA&M boasts robust practices in corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, venture capital, public securities, digital media, entertainment, business litigation, and intellectual property. The Firm's attorneys offer innovative solutions to various legal and business issues that align with their clients' business strategies and objectives.

SA&M and its attorneys perennially receive accolades from clients, peers, and national publications, including Chambers and Partners, Thomson Reuters, Variety, and Best Lawyers in America.

SOURCE Stubbs Alderton & Markiles