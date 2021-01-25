Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP Adds Leading Intellectual Property Attorney Adrian Cyhan to Intellectual Property & Technology Transactions Practice

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP, Southern California's leading business law firm, has announced that nationally recognized intellectual property attorney Adrian Cyhan has joined the firm as a partner in its Intellectual Property & Technology Transactions practice.

Adrian is a registered patent attorney whose practice is focused on identifying, protecting and leveraging intellectual property assets and providing related counsel and advice. His practice also involves managing intellectual property portfolios and handling intellectual property-related transactions such as joint ventures, acquisitions, and divestitures. In addition, Mr. Cyhan has extensive experience in trademark filing and prosecution and related counseling. He has negotiated hundreds of transactions and prosecuted patents for technologies such as wireless communications, software, clean technology and vehicles, social media, mechanical, electrical, and medical device technologies.

Mr. Cyhan comes to Stubbs Alderton & Markiles from Dinsmore & Shohl LLP, a national law firm, and has also practiced with firms in San Diego, Chicago and Detroit. Prior to earning his J.D., Mr. Cyhan worked as a design and evaluation engineer at Toyota Technical Center, USA where he developed vehicle components and relationships with component suppliers.

"I've known Adrian for several years, and I'm thrilled we will be working together. He's an exceptional attorney and a creative thinker. Bringing Adrian on-board reflects SA&M's commitment to expanding our premier IP and technology law practice," Kevin D. DeBré, IP & Technology Transactions Practice Chair.

SA&M's attorneys combine extensive transactional experience, intellectual property expertise, keen business insight and a deep understanding of technology across a range of industries, within the United States and abroad. They enable their clients to leverage their intellectual capital to realize business objectives and achieve successful outcomes. SA&M's attorneys have a deep understanding of current business models and industry best practices and anticipate developments in the law to adapt to new technologies. Whether negotiating IP-driven commercial transactions, creating online contracts, securing university licenses, implementing corporate innovation programs and patent protection strategies or developing policies and procedures to comply with privacy and data security laws and regulations, SA&M's attorneys deliver creative and pragmatic solutions for maximizing the value of its clients' technology and intellectual property assets.

"I'm pleased to be joining a firm with a strong commitment to client service, long-term relationships, and developing smart legal solutions that drive good business outcomes. I particularly look forward to working with Kevin and the other impressive attorneys in SA&M's IP and technology law practice, on aligning intellectual property protection efforts with clients' business goals. I'm certainly excited to be a part of the continued growth and development of this practice area."

About Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP

Since its inception in 2002, Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP has worked alongside innovators and leaders of businesses large and small whose ideas are world changing. The firm takes a long-term approach to its relationship with clients, partnering with them all along their evolutionary path, from idea to growth to exit, or whatever their future may hold. The firm's mission is to provide technically excellent legal services in a consistent, highly-responsive and service-oriented manner with an entrepreneurial and practical business advisory perspective.

With robust corporate, mergers and acquisitions, venture capital and emerging growth, public securities, entertainment, business litigation and intellectual property practices, SA&M's attorneys assist clients with virtually every legal issue a business or an individual may face. SA&M's attorneys employ their collective wisdom and experience to craft sophisticated innovative solutions to clients' legal and business problems always keeping in mind their business strategy and objectives.

Stubbs Alderton & Markiles is frequently recognized for excellence in the practice of law and outstanding commitment to the Southern California tech community. The firm, and its practices, and attorneys are honored by clients, other lawyers from around the country, national legal publications, and ranking organizations such as Best Lawyers' "Best Law Firms", inclusion in Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business, and many attorneys listed in Thomson Reuters's Super Lawyers.

For more information, please visit www.stubbsalderton.com.

