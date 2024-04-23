Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP Forges Strategic Alliance with Pegasus Angel Accelerator to Propel Los Angeles Startup Ecosystem

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP (SA&M), a leading law firm dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and innovators, proudly announces its strategic partnership of its Preccelerator™ Program with Pegasus Angel Accelerator (Pegasus), a dynamic force in the startup ecosystem. This partnership signifies SA&M's unwavering commitment to nurturing the growth and success of early-stage ventures in the vibrant Los Angeles startup community.

While Preccelerator™ and Pegasus will continue to nurture their individual cohorts, this partnership facilitates the exchange of resources. At its core, this collaboration leverages the Preccelerator™ Program of SA&M with the forward-thinking strategy of Pegasus Angel Accelerator, enhancing support for startups through shared expertise and resources. As part of the agreement, Pegasus will conduct a meticulous analysis and evaluation of applicants to the Preccelerator™ Program, handpicking the most promising ventures to join its esteemed cohort. These selected companies will gain access to a rich tapestry of resources, including a mentorship network, investor connections, and strategic media coverage facilitated by Pegasus.

"We are thrilled to share resources with SA&M's Preccelerator™ Program," said Lucas J. Pols, Managing Partner at Pegasus Angel Accelerator. "This collaboration signifies our commitment to revolutionizing the startup ecosystem, driving innovation, and empowering entrepreneurs to reach new heights."

In tandem, SA&M will make a significant investment into the Pegasus fund and extend its comprehensive suite of resources developed through the Preccelerator™ Program to Pegasus and its cohort companies. This includes access to a co-working facility in Santa Monica, programming tailored to early-stage startups, community events fostering collaboration and networking, investor strategy resources, and legal services.

"Through this collaborative agreement, Stubbs Alderton & Markiles reaffirms its dedication to fueling innovation and entrepreneurship in Los Angeles," said Scott Alderton, Managing Partner at SA&M. "By teaming up with Pegasus Angel Accelerator, we aim to provide startups with the holistic support and resources they need to thrive in today's competitive landscape."

"In aligning the vision of the Preccelerator™ Program with the assistance of Pegasus Angel Accelerator's dynamic approach, we are excited to further enhance the opportunities available to early-stage ventures," added Len Lanzi, Managing Director of the Preccelerator™ Program at SA&M. "Together, we will empower startups with the mentorship, guidance, and strategic resources necessary to navigate the path to success."

The alliance between Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP and Pegasus Angel Accelerator represents a significant advancement for the Los Angeles startup community. By sharing resources of SA&M's Preccelerator™ Program with Pegasus Angel Accelerator's innovative approach, the partnership aims to provide unparalleled support and guidance to startups. Together, they seek to redefine the startup landscape, fostering a more promising future for entrepreneurs in Los Angeles.

About the Preccelerator™ Program: Founded in 2013 by Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP, the Preccelerator™ Program is a six-month initiative designed to accelerate the growth of early-stage ventures. Offering capital investment, access to a vibrant co-working space in Santa Monica, and guidance from over 100 seasoned mentors, the program equips startups with the tools and strategies needed for success. Enrolled companies also benefit from $25,000 in legal service credits and exclusive perks from partners such as Google LLC and HubSpot.

About Pegasus Angel Accelerator: Pegasus Angel Accelerator is dedicated to empowering dreams and elevating futures for early-stage ventures. With a dynamic network of seasoned investors and mentors, Pegasus offers not only financial backing but also unparalleled guidance and resources to propel startups forward. Through customized objectives, strategic advisory boards, and a comprehensive curriculum, Pegasus empowers entrepreneurs to navigate the challenges of growth and scale.

