Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP Names Kelly Siobhan Laffey as Senior Counsel

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP, Southern California's leading business law firm, proudly announces that it has promoted Kelly Siobhan Laffey, formerly Associate, to Senior Counsel in the firm's corporate practice.

"Since joining the firm in 2016, Kelly has demonstrated what a fantastic lawyer she is. Over the last couple of years, Kelly has become instrumental in our practice, both in terms of developing significant client relationships and in taking on leadership roles within the Preccelerator and firmwide. It is easy to promote attorneys who are as talented and dedicated as Kelly," said Managing Partner Scott Alderton.

Ms. Laffey's practice focuses on advising emerging growth and middle-market companies in the technology, digital, internet, interactive media (i.e. AR and VR), and entertainment industries. Kelly counsels clients on issues related to corporate governance and formation, venture capital and other financings, joint ventures, employee compensation, complex stockholder and operating agreements, securities law regulation and other general corporate matters. Kelly also advises investors and funds in connection with venture capital and other financings.

"I'm honored to be recognized by the partnership and to take this next step in my career at SA&M. The firm has fostered an incredibly collegial and entrepreneurial environment in which associates can build their practice, and I'm looking forward to continuing to build mine and be a part of the ongoing growth of the firm," said Ms. Laffey.

Since its inception in 2002, Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP has worked alongside innovators and leaders of businesses large and small whose ideas are world-changing. Our firm takes the long-term approach to their relationship with clients, partnering with them all along their evolutionary path, from idea to growth to exit, or whatever their future may hold. Their mission is, and has always been, to provide technically excellent legal services in a consistent, highly responsive and service-oriented manner with an entrepreneurial and practical business advisory perspective.

With robust corporate, mergers and acquisitions, venture capital and emerging growth, public securities, entertainment, business litigation and intellectual property practices, SA&M's attorneys assist clients with virtually every legal issue a business or an individual may face. They approach our practice from a team perspective, and every engagement receives our attorneys' full focus and the benefit of decades of collective wisdom and experience. Using that experience, our attorneys craft sophisticated, innovative solutions to our clients' legal and business problems that keep the future strategy and roadmap of a company in mind. For more information, please visit www.stubbsalderton.com.

